Netanyahu heads to Washington for high-stakes talks with Trump

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart from Israel to Washington DC on Sunday morning ahead of a series of meetings with US President Donald Trump and a host of senior American officials.

The prime minister's anticipated meeting with Trump, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to involved discussions on the ongoing Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, the Iranian threat, normalization with Saudi Arabia, and the state of play in Syria and Lebanon.

Israeli officials who met Steve Witkoff, Trump's presidential special envoy to the Middle East, during his visit to Jerusalem last week, received the impression that the US president is aiming to reach the second phase of the hostage deal, which includes the release of further hostages in return for the continuation of the ceasefire and the release of more Palestinian terrorists and prisoners.

Netanyahu and Trump participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House in September 2020. (credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Hostage deal negotiations

While Hamas is demanding a full halt to the war in order for the second phase to be implemented, Netanyahu has been stating he would refuse such a demand.One option that was discussed as a means of bridging the gap between Israel and Hamas was that of extending the current phase beyond its initial 42-day timespan. The extension would include few more rounds of hostage releases, with the ceasefire extended for the duration.

However, the assumption among Israel's political echelon is such that, even if talks to create a 'phase 1.5' are successful, Hamas will eventually bring the ceasefire to a halt due to Israel refusing to end the war and resuming fighting in Gaza. On Saturday evening, before Netanyahu's flight to the US, the Prime Minister's Office denied reports that he intends to appoint Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to replace Mossad Director David Barnea as lead negotiator in the hostage and ceasefire deal: "The reports are not correct, decisions regarding the negotiations will be made only after the prime minister returns."Iran will also be a topic of discussion between Netanyahu and Trump.