EU aviation authority ends conflict zone warnings for Israel, Iran

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) did not extend Conflict Zone Information Bulletins (CZIB) on Israel and Iran, and these expired on Sunday.

Conflict Zone Information Bulletins are risk mitigation measures implemented by the EU and may include operational recommendations for countries with high risk.

The EASA decided against extending the bulletins “following recent developments, notably the agreed ceasefire agreements and overall reduction of short-term tensions.”

A CZIB was extended for Lebanon, the agency also announced.

The CZIBs for Israel and Iran were replaced with Information Notes, advising operators to "exercise caution and follow all available aeronautical publications, including updates from the European Information Sharing and Cooperation Platform."

“The advisory for Iran recommends also to consider daylight operations only,” the agency added.

Monitoring the situation

“The Commission and EASA, together with Member States, will continue to closely monitor the situation, with a view to assessing whether there is an increase or decrease of risks for EU aircraft operators as a result of the evolution of the threat.”

The original CZIB regarding Israel had highlighted volatility and tensions in the Middle East region, adding that thus far, Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority was able to “efficiently manage the risks to civil aviation in its airspace.”

The CZIB had recommended that air operators “implement a stringent monitoring process and risk assessment for each flight when intending to operate within the airspace of Israel.”