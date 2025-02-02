Netanyahu appoints Caroline Glick to government advisor role ahead of Washington visit

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed journalist and columnist Caroline Glick to a position in his office’s public diplomacy team, a move aimed at bolstering Israel’s international messaging amid the ongoing war in Gaza. Glick has joined Netanyahu on his visit to Washington on Sunday.

“Life takes you in different directions, and I am going back to the office where I worked nearly three decades ago as the prime minister leads Israel through the most difficult period in the history of the Jewish state,” Glick told JNS on Wednesday.

“I take it as a profound compliment that at this critical juncture in our history, Prime Minister Netanyahu has asked me to join him as he continues his historic fight to secure the future of the Jewish state and people.”

Glick, a well-known conservative commentator and vocal advocate for Israel’s policies, previously worked in Netanyahu’s office during his first term as prime minister in the late 1990s.

Born in 1969, she has held senior editorial roles at The Jerusalem Post and Makor Rishon, contributed to Breitbart News, and was a founding member of Latma, an Israeli satirical website known for its sharp political commentary. Israeli-American journalist and writer Caroline Glick attends a conference at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 2, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Venture into politics

In 2019, Glick ventured into politics, running with Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked’s New Right party in the Knesset elections. Though the party failed to cross the electoral threshold, her influence in Israeli right-wing circles has remained significant.

Her appointment comes as Netanyahu reshapes his communications team to counter growing international criticism of Israel. With her extensive experience in media and diplomacy, Glick’s role is expected to focus on reinforcing Israel’s messaging in Western media, particularly in the US, where she has a strong following.

Queried by the Post, Glick confirmed her new position.