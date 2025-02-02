Hostages given sedatives after starvation, cages, and wet-cloths-'showers' in Hamas captivity

Newly released Israeli hostages have revealed the brutal conditions they endured in Hamas captivity—severe malnutrition, psychological torment, and forced confinement in cages. Families of those freed on Saturday described the physical and emotional toll their loved ones.

Keith Siegel, one of the freed hostages, lost a significant amount of weight due to a severe lack of food. His family told N12 News that he never received meals on a regular schedule and was often left starving. A lifelong vegetarian, he was forced to eat meat to survive. In one of the few moments of hope, he learned from a smuggled radio broadcast that his son had survived the October 7 attack.

Ofer Calderon, another released hostage, also managed to listen to radio reports while in captivity. Two weeks before his release, according to N12 News, he saw his uncle speaking on Gazan television but had no idea his own son was still alive until shortly before his return to Israel.

The testimonies paint a grim picture of life in captivity. According to N12 News, some hostages were locked in cages, while others were made to perform tasks. They were only taken out once a day to eat with other captives. Many were forced to wear traditional galabiyas and, instead of showers, were given cloths soaked in cold water to wipe themselves down. Several lost more than 30 pounds due to starvation.

Some hostages required sedatives because of the overwhelming psychological distress. Many described reaching a breaking point, with some saying they had lost all hope of survival. Hamas terrorists seen preparing to release hostages in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. February 1, 2025 (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH 90)

Psychological abuse

In the final days before their release, Hamas reportedly increased the hostages’ food portions, likely in an attempt to make them appear healthier when they were handed over to Israeli authorities - according to a report on Kan News.

At the same time, the hostages were subjected to additional psychological abuse, including being forced to sign documents thanking their captors. According to Kan News, Hamas filmed these coerced statements, as well as staged video messages in which hostages were instructed to speak to their families. In some cases, hostages were even forced to record farewell messages, not knowing whether they would be executed or released.

The newly revealed details also expose how Hamas frequently moved the hostages between locations, both above and below ground, to evade Israeli forces. Those freed this weekend—Siegel, Yarden Bibas, and Calderon—survived 484 days in captivity, enduring conditions that medical professionals say have left lasting physical and psychological scars.