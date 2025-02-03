Israel launches robotics program in 500 kindergartens to teach AI skills

The Education Ministry is rolling out what is said to be the first initiative of its kind to integrate robotics into kindergartens across Israel, Maariv revealed on Monday.

The pilot phase will launch in approximately 500 kindergartens, marking a significant step in early childhood education. Developed by the ministry’s Early Childhood Education Division, the initiative aims to equip young pupils with technological skills traditionally introduced at later educational stages.

“We’re not just teaching children to play with robots – we’re preparing them for the world of tomorrow,” Orna Paz, head of the Early Childhood Education Division said. “When a four-year-old learns to program a small robot to follow a path they designed, they gain much more than technological skills – they develop logical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and teamwork.”

As part of the program, pupils will design and construct tracks for robots, solve puzzles in small groups, explore basic programming concepts through play, and create robotic theater performances. Special projects, such as The Journey from Home to Kindergarten, will use robots to navigate neighborhood maps, making the learning experience interactive and engaging.

Later on Monday, Education Minister Yoav Kisch is expected to unveil the ministry's Year of Artificial Intelligence in Education initiative. The early childhood robotics program will serve as a cornerstone of a broader effort to integrate technology into schools.

Laying the groundwork for an AI-driven future

Dr. Meirav Turgeman, head of the Kindergarten Division at the ministry, emphasized the program’s transformative nature. “This is not just another curriculum – it’s an entirely new way of teaching young children. Robots serve as a tool that enables us to introduce complex concepts engagingly and playfully,” she said.

The ministry highlights that beyond introducing robotics, the program focuses on equipping pupils with foundational skills for future engagement with artificial intelligence. A key component is training kindergarten teachers to seamlessly integrate technology into daily learning experiences.

“This is the first time the Education Ministry has developed a structured program based on the pedagogy of the ‘kindergarten of the future,’” Turgeman said. “Previous robotics programs were designed by external organizations and focused primarily on basic technical skills, such as simple programming and problem-solving. This time, we are placing a strong emphasis on developing knowledge, values, and broader skills.”

She noted that the program extends beyond coding. “It’s not just about programming robots, but also about fostering critical thinking, creativity, imagination, communication, and collaboration. Robotics is used as a tool to develop life skills in a rapidly evolving technological world while ensuring personal expression and interpersonal skills.” The program also equips teachers with AI-based tools to create personalized learning activities tailored to pupils’ needs.

Yoav Kisch: ‘Starting young to build the future’

Education Minister Yoav Kisch highlighted the broader vision behind the initiative. "This new kindergarten program is a prime example of the educational approach our ministry is leading in technology and innovation – starting from early childhood, in a way specifically designed for young pupils, using friendly robots that teach through play and experience."

“The program naturally aligns with the Year of Artificial Intelligence in Education, which we are launching today. We recognize that the key to success lies in building a solid educational foundation from kindergarten onward. The pilot program in 500 kindergartens is just the beginning of a journey that will prepare Israeli pupils for the world of tomorrow.”

The initiative is tailored to early childhood education, with trained teachers facilitating learning experiences to ensure relevance and engagement. Educators undergo specialized training to lead the effective integration of technology in kindergartens.

Revital Dovrah, director of Masa HaPele kindergarten in Rishon Lezion, which has already begun implementing the program, shared her experience. “Playing with robots in kindergarten encourages curiosity, creativity, and technological thinking while developing cooperation, problem-solving skills, and an exciting new way to explore the world.”

Young participants are already embracing the program with enthusiasm. Sharon, a pupil in the program, said, “We’re learning how to move the robot using commands, and we even played bowling with it by knocking down cups.”

Eitan, another participant, added, “We learned to give the robot instructions, and then we teach it what to do based on the commands. The best part is when I succeed!”