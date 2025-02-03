Millions to participate in Israel’s 19th annual Good Deeds Day

Israel is gearing up for the 19th annual Good Deeds Day on March 18, 2025. Over two million people are expected to participate in thousands of volunteer activities nationwide. The event, organized by Ruach Tova, a nonprofit of the Arison Group, is centered around the theme "Feels Good to Do Good."

Good Deeds Day is the highlight of Ruach Tova’s year-round efforts to connect volunteers with organizations in need. Participants from all walks of Israeli society—including local authorities, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals—will engage in various charitable initiatives. The event will also be observed worldwide, with millions participating in 115 countries. Building a temporary complex for the Kfar Aza Scouts troop. (Credit: Courtesy of Ruach Tova Association)

The Arab sector will actively participate, integrating Good Deeds Day activities with Ramadan festivities. From unrecognized villages to major cities, volunteers will participate in projects to foster social cohesion and goodwill.

Businesswoman and philanthropist Shari Arison, who founded Good Deeds Day 19 years ago, emphasized the importance of unity and kindness, particularly in challenging times. “Especially now, in these days, we must make the most profound internal choice from our heart and soul. When all of us, or at least a critical mass of people, choose to be united, love one another, think good, speak good, and do good – our world will be a better place,” Arison stated.

Volunteer opportunities include aiding vulnerable populations such as soldiers, displaced residents, seniors, and youth. Environmental initiatives such as beach cleanups and social media campaigns will also be conducted to spread positivity.

This year, special focus will be given to benefiting residents in Israel’s north and south, particularly those who have been evicted or displaced. Various projects will also support soldiers and senior citizens, reinforcing the spirit of goodwill and resilience. The initiative also encourages participation in activities of all scales, whether individually or in groups, at home, in the workplace, or within organizations.

Anyone interested in participating can visit the Good Deeds Day website to find volunteering opportunities near their home, workplace, or local organizations. The goal is to create a movement of positivity, optimism, and community support, inspiring everyone to take part in acts of kindness, no matter how big or small.

Visit the Good Deeds Day website, and choose your way of doing good.

This article was written in collaboration with Ruach Tova.