Billboards go up showing Trump, Saudi Crown Prince shaking hands with Israel flag

Massive billboards featuring US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shaking hands in front of an Israeli flag were risen across Israel and Washington DC on Monday.

The campaign, initiated by the Coalition for Regional Security, aims to rally support for full Saudi-Israeli normalization under the framework of the Abraham Shield Plan.

The billboard, which has the phrase "We Are Ready"/"Israel Is Ready," marks the first time the Saudi leader has been featured in a public manner in Israel. The campaign is strategically positioned in key locations, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and multiple sites across Washington DC, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting.

"President Trump, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - this is the moment to reshape history," the Coalition for Regional Security said in a statement. "Saudi-Israel normalization will transform the Middle East, securing our shared future against Iranian aggression and regional instability. It’s time for moderate forces to come together. It’s time for a new regional order. The day after is now. We are ready. Israel is ready.” Poster calling for a Saudi normalization deal, featuring President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, February 3, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Who is the Coalition for Regional Security?

The Coalition for Regional Security was founded in response to the October 7 attacks and consists of over 100 Israeli security, diplomatic, and business leaders. The group has been advocating for a stronger regional defense alliance to counter Iran and its terror proxies while also promoting long-term stability in the Middle East.

Polls that were conducted in early January show that 72.5% of Israelis support a US-led initiative encompassing hostage returns, Saudi normalization, Palestinian separation, and a regional security alliance against Iran.