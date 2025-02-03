Aviva Siegel: I promised my husband I would keep fighting until we saw each other again

At Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, freed captive Aviva Siegel and her daughter Shir gave prepared remarks for the first time since her husband Keith was released from Hamas captivity on Saturday.

Siegel attributed her husband’s homecoming to US President Donald Trump in finalizing the deal to bring home the hostages, calling for continuance through the next phase of the deal.

Both mother and daughter, who had been visible and vocal for the fight to return the hostages, emphasized that being home from captivity did not mean that the nightmares were over, but rather that the nightmare would continue until every last person was home.

“After 484 days of pain, my beloved husband, Keith, is finally back in my arms. The relief I feel is incredible. Yet, as I hold him close, my thoughts are with the 79 families who are still in agony, waiting for their loved ones’ return,” Aviva said.

Aviva, who was released in the November 2023 deal, was able to empathize with her husband’s pain and recovery, having lived through the same nightmare. “Reflecting on my own captivity, the darkness, the fear, the unknown – I remember the hope that kept me alive. Keith went through almost 16 months of this nightmare. Keith is finally home, and now we can both start to heal together. While my family is united, I stand here for those who are still separated from their loved ones.” Aviva Siegel reacts during an address by Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Meirav Eilon Shahar, in Geneva on February 29. (credit: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS)

“When I was released from captivity, I made a promise to Keith and to myself that I would keep fighting until we saw each other again. And I did – I fought with everything I had,” she said, as her eyes welled with tears.

Journey is 'far from over'

Aviva lauded Trump’s role in the hostage deal as brave, but noted that the journey was far from over. “Mr. President, you are our hope for those that are still in captivity. Our hope rests with you to make sure the next stages happen and all hostages return home. I know you will make sure that this mission continues until the very last hostage is returned to their family. The world watches, and we believe in your leadership to end this suffering,” she said.

She also thanked the Israeli government, instilling trust in them to see that the deal reaches every phase. She attributed the efforts of the Israeli population and their movement to bring the hostages home as the power to her strength after release before eventually being reunited with her husband.

Shir emphasized that the hostages, including her father, have experienced the unthinkable. “My father went through something that no person should ever have to go through,” she said. “Even though he chose to wrap himself in our flag and walk on his own two feet, this man is broken inside.”

She also discussed the heartache her father is experiencing, seeing what happened to his community.

She talked of pain and division in Israel at the moment, and emphasized that this is the opposite of what the country needs. “When my father was back, one of the first things he asked was ‘what can I do to bring everyone back?’” she said, asserting that fighting with each other was a waste of time.

Now, the Siegel family can start to rehabilitate and rebuild, moving forward and repairing as a family unit for the first time in nearly 500 days.

Shir Perets contributed to this report.