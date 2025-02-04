Join Us for the Largest Global Summit of Jewish Educators

Limassol, Cyprus – February 3-5, 2025 – Today, the Yael Foundation will host the largest-ever international education summit outside of Israel and North America, bringing together high-level Israeli officials, over 200 Jewish educators, and thought leaders from across the globe. The event, titled “Education and Beyond”, taking place in Limassol, Cyprus, will focus on advancing Jewish education and addressing its most pressing challenges.

The Summit’s highlight will be the prestigious Gala Dinner, where the Yael Foundation will present the Yael Foundation Awards of Excellence. These awards recognize outstanding achievements in promoting Jewish identity, educational innovation, community, continuity, and resilience.

To be part of this historic event, you can watch the Yael Foundation’s Gala Dinner live at this link:

Notable participants will include Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, chairman of the executive of the Jewish Agency, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, former Member of Knesset and currently serving as special envoy for combating antisemitism for Israel, Iris Chaim, whose son was an escaping hostage who was mistakenly shot by IDF soldiers and has turned her personal pain into a powerful message of resilience, healing, and hope.

Saul Blinkoff surrounded by excited educators at the Yael Summit, Cyprus. (credit: Yael Foundation)

Over the course of three days, attendees will engage in critical discussions and panels on key issues affecting the Jewish community, including:

Ensuring equitable access to high-quality Jewish and general education for every Jewish child, regardless of geographic location or community size

Combating rising anti-Semitic threats around the world

Exploring the evolving trends within the Jewish world, especially in the aftermath of the October 7th events

A number of educators attending the summit come from schools that have been targeted by antisemitism in the past year, with some participants representing a school in Odessa, Ukraine, that has opened its doors to Jewish refugees fleeing the ongoing conflict.

The Yael International Summit will bring together educators from 37 countries spanning four continents, alongside key decision-makers, influencers, and partners from prominent Jewish educational philanthropies. This diverse gathering reflects the Yael Foundation’s commitment to fostering global collaboration for the future of Jewish education.

Founded in 2020 by Uri and Yael Poliavich, the Yael Foundation has quickly emerged as a leading philanthropic force, driving innovation, excellence and positive change in Jewish education worldwide. Through strategic partnerships with other foundations, the Yael Foundation’s initiatives and grants are making a profound and lasting impact on the Jewish community's future.

--Saul Blinkoff addressing the crowds at the summit yesterday. (credit: Yael Foundation)

The foundation, whose motto is “No Jewish Child Left Behind”, remains steadfast in its mission to nurture Jewish identity and empower the next generation of Jewish leaders, ensuring that every Jewish child, wherever they live, has access to an exceptional Jewish and general education.

This article was written in cooperation with YAEL FOUNDATION