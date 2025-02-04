Released Thai hostages reunited with family members after 481 days in captivity

Thai hostages who were released by Hamas were reunited with some of their family members on Tuesday at the Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Yaakov.

The hostages were released by the terrorist organization last Thursday alongside Israeli hostages Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses, with Agam Berger being released hours earlier.

The Thai hostages released last week were Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Lamnao Surasak. All Thai hostages but Suwannakham reunited with family members.

Family members who reunited with their loved ones include Pongsak's nephew Phuriphat, Watchara's brother Veerachot, Lamnao's mother Surasak, and Seathao's brother Ratthanan.

The reunion was organized by the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Insurance Institute, the IDF, and the Thai Embassy in Israel.

Thai delegation also visits Israel around time of hostage release

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Chief of Defense Forces General Songwit Noonpakdee, and Thai Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya visited the returning Thai hostages two days after their release at the medical center. Later, the Thai officials and the rest of their delegation from Thailand visited the Western Wall the following morning.

The five released hostages were also given permanent resident status in Israel, according to a Sunday announcement from Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.