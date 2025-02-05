Trump: US will announce position on West Bank annexation over next four weeks

The US will likely announce its position regarding Israeli annexation of the West Bank in the course of the coming four weeks, US President Donald Trump said during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday.

"We're discussing that with many of your representatives. You're represented very well," Trump said when asked whether he supported "Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria."

"People do like the idea, but we haven't taken a position on it yet. We'll be making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next four weeks," he noted.

President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)

Normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia

Earlier on Tuesday, coalition officials told The Jerusalem Post that Netanyahu may concede the annexation of the West Bank in favor of advancing the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

In recent closed-door talks, the US president said that the annexation of the West Bank was off the table.

Earlier in January, Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz told the Post that annexing the West Bank was “on the table" with the Trump administration; however, he noted it would "take time.”

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.