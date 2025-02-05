Heads of West Bank councils urge Netanyahu to highlight West Bank annexation in Trump meeting

Heads of councils in the West Bank penned a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging him to prioritize the annexation of the West Bank during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, coalition officials speaking on the condition of anonymity with The Jerusalem Post said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may concede the annexation of the West Bank in favor of advancing the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

The representatives noted that their letter came following the reports that Netanyahu may be considering such a move.

'Sovereignty not a luxury'

"Israeli sovereignty is not a luxury but a duty meant to prevent the establishment of an Arab terror state in the heart of the land, and it is part of the absolute victory!" they wrote. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. (credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image)

"Complete Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not only the realization of our natural right in our land, but it is also the only way to ensure that the horrors of October 7th will not repeat in Afula, Hadera, Kfar Saba, Modi’in, Jerusalem, and Beersheba," they noted.

Later on Tuesday, Trump said during a press conference with Netanyahu in Washington that theh US will likely announce its position regarding Israeli annexation of the West Bank in the course of the coming four weeks.

Amichai Stein contributed to this report.