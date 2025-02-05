Majority of Israelis think Trump responsible for Gaza ceasefire, poll finds

A majority of the Israeli public thinks US President Donald Trump is to be credited for the hostage-ceasefire deal signed between Israel and Hamas earlier this month, according to a survey published by the Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday.

Some 72.5% of respondents said the president's assertion that he was responsible for the deal was correct.

Some 29.5% said they were certain Trump was correct, while 43% stated they thought he was correct.

Some 13% believed the president was incorrect, 7% stated the same with certainty, and 7.5% had no opinion on the matter.

Pressure from US

A similar majority, 72.5%, agreed that if Netanyahu's coalition did not follow Trump's plans for the Middle East, such as normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, this would result in pressure or sanctions on behalf of the Trump administration.

Some 26% stated the chances of this happening were "very high," while 46.5% noted the likelihood of this happening was "fairly high."

Some 15% responded that the chances were "fairly low," and 4% said that there was "no chance at all," while 8.5% stated that they did not know.