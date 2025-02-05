Border police officers arrest suspects who flew Hamas flag during prisoners' release

The three also voiced their support for the terrorists and disrupted the order, the police said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Border police officers operate in the West Bank. February 5, 2025. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Border police officers operate in the West Bank. February 5, 2025.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Border police officers arrested three suspects in the West Bank who flew the Hamas flag during the release of Palestinian prisoners in the framework of the hostage-ceasefire deal, the police said on Wednesday.

The three also voiced their support for the terrorists and disrupted the order. 

The troops also prevented celebrations from taking place during the return of the prisoners. 

"We will continue to operate in close cooperation with the IDF, the Israel Prison Service, and the Shin Bet, and we will not allow any attempt to disturb order," the head of the border police, Yitzhak Brik, said. 

Red Cross vehicle is seen near the Ofer Prison, near Jerusalem, January 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/SINAN ABU MAYZER)
Red Cross vehicle is seen near the Ofer Prison, near Jerusalem, January 19, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/SINAN ABU MAYZER)

Prisoners released so far

"We will keep monitoring the released terrorists, who must know that anyone who returns to terrorism will face the full force of Israel’s security forces," he added. 

So far, some 583 prisoners have been released in the framework of the deal

Reuters contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Israel
Border Police
West Bank
palestinian prisoners
Hostage Deal