Israeli FM Sa’ar honored at opening of Israel’s permanent embassy in Moldova

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar received a special certificate of appreciation from Chișinău Mayor Ion Ceban and Moldova’s Chief Rabbi Pinchas Zaltzman during the official opening ceremony of Israel’s permanent embassy in Chișinău. The recognition was given for Sa’ar’s efforts in strengthening Israel-Moldova relations and his commitment to the Jewish community in Moldova.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday, was attended by Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, senior government ministers, outgoing Israeli Ambassador Yoel Leon, and newly appointed Ambassador Yoram Elron. Dozens of Jewish community leaders from across Moldova were also present.

The establishment of a permanent Israeli embassy in Moldova marked a historic milestone in bilateral relations, reflecting Israel’s commitment to the local Jewish community and its ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic ties with the Eastern European nation.

The embassy opening followed Sa’ar’s announcement in December that Israel would establish a permanent diplomatic presence in Moldova. He cited Moldova’s unwavering support for Israel, particularly after Hamas’s October 7 attack, as a key motivation.

Moldova publicly condemned Hamas and recognized Israel’s right to self-defense, reinforcing its status as an Israeli ally. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met with his Moldovan counterpart, Mihai Popsoi, at the opening of the Israeli embassy in Moldova on February 4, 2025. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)

At the opening ceremony, Sa’ar expressed his gratitude for Moldova’s support and emphasized Israel’s commitment to strengthening ties with friendly nations.

“Israel supports Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We see Moldova as an important European partner and a country that has stood by Israel in difficult times,” Sa’ar said.

The foreign minister also reflected on Moldova’s historical significance in Jewish memory. He referenced the 1903 Kishinev pogrom, in which dozens of Jews were murdered in violent anti-Jewish riots under the Russian Empire.

Chișinău is etched in Jewish memory

“The name Chișinău is etched in Jewish memory. We have not forgotten the pogroms that took place here in 1903, nor what happened during the Holocaust,” Sa’ar said. “Because we did not have the ability to defend ourselves, the Jewish people are today much smaller than they could have been. We have learned the lessons of history: the Jewish people must have the right and the ability to defend themselves.”

Sa’ar also shared a personal connection to Moldova, revealing that his grandfather had been born in Chișinău under Russian rule five years after the pogrom. As a young man, his grandfather emigrated to Argentina alone, escaping the antisemitism of the region.