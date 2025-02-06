Buddhist monk visits Thai nationals released from Gaza captivity

A Buddhist monk visited on Wednesday the five Thai nationals who were released from Gaza captivity last week.

The released hostages, who are currently at the Shamir Medical Center in Be'er Yaakov, took part in a spiritual ceremony along with the monks, their families, and staff members of the Thai embassy in Israel. The five were reunited with their families earlier this week.

Last Thursday, Thenna Pongsak, 36, Sathian Suwannakham, 35, Sriaoun Watchara, 33, Seathao Bannawat, 27, and Rumnao Surasak, 32 were released from Gaza captivity.

They were released alongside Israeli hostages Arbel Yehoud and Gadi Moses, while IDF observer Agam Berger was released hours earlier. The Buddhist monk and the Thai nationals during a ceremony at the Shamir Medical Center. February 5, 2025. (credit: Shabtai Yitzhak Idan)

The five Thai nationals were kidnapped from the Gaza border area on October 7 while working in agriculture there.

Rintalak Suttisak, 43, and Sahaot Banawat, 30, two Thai nationals who were killed during the massacre, are still in captivity.

'We did everything'

Following the release of the five Thai citizens, Thailand's ambassador to Israel, Pannabha Chandraramya, told The Jerusalem Post, “Our government worked together with all parties involved – we worked with Israel, Qatar, Iran, Egypt, and of course the US – we did everything that every other government involved would do."

According to a 2022 report by the US Department of State, the majority of Thailand's population (92.5%) was Buddhist.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this report.