US law enforcement to receive terror response training from ZAKA in first-of-its-kind agreement

In a landmark agreement, ZAKA, the Israeli volunteer emergency response organization, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) to train US law enforcement agencies in handling terrorism incidents and mass casualty events. The agreement, signed in Washington, marks the first time that US security forces will receive direct training from ZAKA experts, who have gained extensive experience responding to terror attacks and emergency situations in Israel and globally.

The training will focus on forensic preservation at crime scenes, ensuring that bodies are handled with dignity while maintaining critical evidence integrity. Additionally, the program will include specialized training for handling Jewish deceased individuals, a subject that has posed challenges for US authorities due to cultural and religious considerations regarding immediate burial practices.

"Knowledge accumulated under fire and bloodshed"

ZAKA has played a critical role in responding to terror attacks in Israel, including the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre, and has been instrumental in handling disaster situations worldwide, from earthquakes in Turkey to emergency response missions in Florida, Nepal, Ukraine, and Morocco.

“This is knowledge that has been accumulated under fire and bloodshed,” the agreement states, emphasizing that the training will equip 3,100 sheriffs across the United States with expertise in managing terror-related emergencies.

Sheriff Kieran Donahue, president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, hailed the collaboration as a crucial step in enhancing U.S. law enforcement’s ability to respond to extreme situations, saying, “The knowledge and experience that ZAKA brings will give our officers tools they’ve never had before.”

Bridging cultural gaps in Jewish burial practices

One key aspect of the training will address the need for swift release of Jewish bodies in accordance with religious law. Jewish tradition mandates that burial take place as soon as possible, preferably within 24 hours of death, a practice that often conflicts with standard forensic procedures in the US The training aims to bridge this gap by ensuring that law enforcement can handle such cases with greater sensitivity and efficiency.

“In light of the rise in antisemitic incidents, US law enforcement officers are under increased pressure to release Jewish bodies quickly,” the agreement states. “This training will help authorities understand the cultural and religious sensitivities involved, ensuring that Jewish families can give their loved ones a dignified burial.”

Mental health support for first responders

A significant component of the agreement is the introduction of mental health treatment strategies for first responders. ZAKA has developed a resilience center to address post-traumatic stress among emergency personnel, incorporating virtual reality therapy and Jewish spiritual elements into trauma recovery programs.

Currently, many US police officers fear reporting psychological distress due to concerns that their service weapons will be confiscated, which often discourages them from seeking help. Under the new collaboration, ZAKA will share its expertise on managing trauma in high-stress environments, providing tools that allow officers to receive support without jeopardizing their careers.

The agreement comes at a time of strengthened US-Israel ties, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump next week. The move signals American recognition of Israel's expertise in counterterrorism and emergency response, with the Biden administration viewing the partnership as an opportunity to enhance the preparedness of US security forces in the face of rising domestic and international threats.

The partnership between ZAKA and the National Sheriffs’ Association represents a historic transfer of Israeli emergency response knowledge to the United States, ensuring that U.S. law enforcement is better equipped to handle future crises, while also fostering deeper cooperation between the two nations.