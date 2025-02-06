Israel readying for possibility it could face tsunami amid earthquakes in Greece

Israel is readying for the possibility of a tsunami striking its waters amid concerns of a possible earthquake expected in Greece, amid recent tremors in the region.

On Wednesday, the deputy head of the National Security Council convened an urgent discussion on the matter, during which emergency bodies and various government ministries, including the National Security Ministry, the IDF, the Israel Police, and the Foreign Ministry, instructed to prepare for the possibility that Israel could face a tsunami wave.

The Energy and Infrastructure Ministry is prepared to minimize potential damage to electricity production infrastructure, address possible impacts on desalination facilities, and evacuate workers if necessary.

The National Security Ministry and the Israel Police, as the authorities responsible for command in the event of a disaster, have been instructed to conduct a structured interagency assessment to brief the entire system. The Israel Police has been asked to designate areas as rear assembly zones in case assistance forces need to be deployed to support civilians.

Israel is also preparing for a possible expected mission—responding to a scenario in which an earthquake occurs without triggering a tsunami toward Israel: a request for assistance from the Greek government. If this situation materializes, a dedicated assessment will be conducted to activate the mechanism for dispatching international aid missions. Israel’s first tsunami wave simulation, named ''Blue Tidal Wave''. April 4, 2016. (credit: CORINNA KERN/FLASH90)

Tsunamis in the Mediterrnean

The Mediterranean is one of the most tsunami-prone regions in the world, with approximately 25% of all recorded tsunamis occurring in the region.

On average, a significant tsunami event occurs in the eastern Mediterranean every 100 years. A tsunami impacts Israel's coastline approximately once every 250 years, while a devastating tsunami occurs in the region roughly once every 700 years.