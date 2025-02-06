Israeli wages increased in 2024, CBS data reveals

The average salary per employee was 14,060 NIS in December, an increase of 4.2% compared to December 2023 (13,497 NIS), according to new data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Tuesday.

The average salary per employee for Israeli workers was 14,334 NIS, an increase of 4.4% compared to December 2023 (13,725 NIS).

According to flash estimates for December 2024, the number of employee positions out of the total number of employees was 4.256 million, an increase of 1.2% compared to November 2024 (4.207 million) and an increase of 5.3% compared to December 2023 (4.043 million).

The number of employee positions for Israeli workers, out of the total number of employee positions, was 4.059 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to November 2024 (4.013 million) and an increase of 4.4% compared to December 2023 (3.888 million).

The average wage per employee (adjusted for the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI)) was 10,771 NIS, a decrease of 2.5% compared to November 2023 (11,046 NIS). According to CBS, the CPI has largely remained unchanged over the past four months.

Data for November 2024

The number of salaried positions was 4.013 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to October 2024 (3.959 million) and an increase of 5.8% compared to November 2023 (3.795 million).

The largest sector was that of non-financial companies, which had 2.542 million salaried positions (approximately two-thirds of all salaried positions in the economy). In this sector, the average salary for a salaried position was 14,396 NIS.

The highest average salaries were in the hi-tech industry, which was also the case in 2023.

In the hi-tech sector, the average salary for an employee position was 29,736 NIS - an increase of 1.0% compared to November 2023.

Salaried positions made up 10.0% of all salaried positions in the economy, which was similar to October 2024.