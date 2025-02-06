Three male hostages expected for Saturday release, ceasefire negotiations to continue

Three Israeli male hostages are expected to be released on Saturday in what will be the fifth round of releases since the ceasefire began.

The list of hostages is expected to be delivered by Hamas to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Friday before being transferred to Mossad Director David Barnea.

In previous rounds, hostages were released on Saturday mornings. However, officials now fear that recent statements by former US president Donald Trump—regarding the destruction of Hamas and the relocation of Gazans to other countries—might provide Hamas with an excuse to delay or disrupt the process.

“Trump’s statements have an influence on the current ceasefire and the hostage deal,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

“But I think Phase A will absorb the noise that goes through.”

Israeli delegation to arrive in Qatar

This weekend, an Israeli working delegation is set to arrive in Qatar. The delegation, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post, will focus on ongoing negotiations within Phase 1 of the hostage deal, which will reach Day 21, the halfway point, on Saturday.

On Thursday, Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with the Qatari prime minister at Mar-a-Lago. The discussions centered on the second phase of the hostage deal, following Witkoff’s consultations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials during Netanyahu’s recent visit to Washington.

That same day, Trump stated, “I will not rest until every last hostage is returned.”

Netanyahu is pushing to extend Phase 1 of the deal, aiming for additional rounds of hostage releases in exchange for Palestinian terrorists. However, Israeli officials caution that even if Phase 1 is extended, it may only allow for one additional round of releases beyond the original Day 42 deadline.

This is due to the requirement that, by Day 50, Israel must withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor—something Netanyahu has refused to do. Nonetheless, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have indicated that if Hamas leadership agrees to leave the Gaza Strip and go into exile, "that changes things."

The US administration appears eager to advance negotiations toward Phase 2, which would involve the release of all remaining hostages. Trump has even warned, “We will be more violent” if they are not freed.

However, some Israeli officials question whether the ongoing rhetoric from Trump and Israeli leaders—particularly declarations that Hamas will be eliminated—could hinder the possibility of a Phase 2 agreement.

“The question of whether there will be a Phase 2 depends on whether Israel can fulfill Hamas’s demands and what Israel will demand in return,” an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post. “Both of these issues will be very difficult to resolve.”