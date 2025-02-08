IDF attempts to curb public disorder, prevent celebrations amid prisoner release in West Bank

The IDF's West Bank Division prepared for the release of security prisoners as part of "Operation Wings of Freedom" in order to discourage celebrations in the West Bank, the military said on Saturday.

The preparations, carried out in coordination with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), included discussions with the families of prisoners set for release and patrols to remove Hamas flags and other signs of planned celebrations.

Hamas flags and signs confiscated in the West Bank ahead of celebrations, February 8, 2025 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).

The Etzion Brigade took specific measures in the Bethlehem area, including holding meetings in the Dheisheh refugee camp to reiterate the ban on public celebrations marking the return of the released prisoners.

Warnings against celebrations

The Civil Administration has also issued warnings against rallies or processions in support of terrorism during the release.

Authorities have conveyed messages emphasizing that any such events will be prohibited and met with enforcement measures.

Security forces, including the IDF Central Command, the West Bank Division, and the Civil Administration, said they would continue efforts to prevent disturbances or any gatherings that promote or glorify terrorism related to the release of prisoners.

Celebrations in the West Bank

Despite these actions, Palestinians in Ramallah held celebrations upon the release of Palestinian detainees into the West Bank. A drone view of people gathering during the arrival of the freed Palestinian prisoners, after they were released from an Israeli jail as part of a hostages-prisoners swap and a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Ramallah, in the West Bank, February 8, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Revelers were seen carrying released prisoners on their shoulders, hugging them, and waving keffiyehs and Palestinian flags.

183 Palestinian security prisoners were released on Saturday in exchange for the hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami. They include 111 Gazans who were arrested during the war and 18 terrorists serving life sentences, according to army radio.