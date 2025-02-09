'Trump is greatest friend Israel has ever had,' Netanyahu says in exclusive interview

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called US President Donald Trump "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House," in an exclusive Fox News interview that aired on Saturday night, a few days after the Israeli PM's trip to Washington.

Netanyahu spoke to host Mark Levin of the 'Life, Liberty & Levin' show, telling him that Trump is "making a tremendous change in the Israeli-American alliance, strengthening it beyond anything we’ve seen up to now."

Netanyahu then called Trump "a great leader for America and the world."

He added that Israel has no greater friend than America, "especially under President Trump's leadership," and that, likewise, America has no greater friend than Israel.

"President Trump says Israel's too small."

The strong relationship between the two countries can be partially attributed to their shared enemies, leading Netanyahu to praise Trump's resumption of the delivery of weapons to Israel as he noted that the Jewish state is fighting a "seven-front war against our common enemies."

"I don't seek wars, I seek to end wars," he added. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the annual National Prayer Breakfast at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Netanyahu also acknowledged Trump's achievements back in his first term and now in his first few weeks in office for his second term.

Trump's achievements

"In the first two weeks, he [Trump] did everything that he promised to do," Netanyahu said. "He went against antisemitism, went against the ICC [International Criminal Court]. This corrupt so-called International Court that targets America. Targets Israel. Targets democracies."

"He did great things in his first term. He recognized Jerusalem as our capital, he moved the American embassy there, he recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights, he got out of the disastrous Iran deal, brokered the Abraham Accords in which we made peace with four Arab states. He did that in four months; it didn't happen in 25 years." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

This comes after Trump announced plans for the US to take over Gaza and relocate Palestinians currently there to rebuild the area. Trump also suggested the possibility of recognizing Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.