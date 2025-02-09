Family of captive Alon Ohel says 'sign of life' received Sunday for first time

The family of Gaza captive Alon Ohel, who was 22 at the time of his abduction from the Nova festival grounds on October 7, 2023, announced that they had received a "sign of life" for the first time since his abduction in a statement Sunday evening.

Ohel was kidnapped from the same shelter where Eliya Cohen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and Or Levy were abducted, dubbed the "death shelter." Goldberg-Polin was murdered in captivity by Hamas alongside multiple other hostages. Levy was released on Saturday.

Ohel will spend his 24th birthday in captivity on Monday, February 10.

"Tomorrow, Alon will mark his 24th birthday in Hamas captivity - we call on the prime minister, the cabinet, and the Israeli government - time is running out. The second phase of the deal must be advanced to bring back all the hostages. It is your moral duty to do everything possible to save Alon and all the hostages," his family said.

In the same statement, his family announced that they were informed that he had been held in Gaza tunnels alongside some of the recently released hostages. Family members of October 7 victims grieve over loved ones' deaths at the site of the Nova music festival a year after the Hamas massacre. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

"While we are relieved and emotional to know Alon is alive, we are also devastated and shocked by his severe physical and mental condition and by the abuse that he and the other hostages continue to endure. Alon has survived the horror so far, but he has no time left! The release of the hostages cannot be delayed. These are all humanitarian cases!"

They placed emphasis on the harsh conditions endured in Hamas's underground tunnels, without light and other necessities.

The family noted that they were informed that he was wounded in his eye, with it being unclear whether it was a wound from October 7 or from within captivity. They also noted that they knew the conditions he'd been held in was severe with serious food shortages - a clear and present risk in general, but particularly urgent in light of the conditions of other recently-released hostages.

"We all sat crying on Saturday as we watched our dear brothers being released after their prolonged hell. We demand our leaders take the necessary humanitarian steps to rescue Alon and the other victims from the hell they are experiencing," they said.

Alon Ohel, an artist held captive

Ohel, who will turn 24 on Monday, planned to move to Tel Aviv with friends at the end of a trip in the East. His mother Idit told The Jerusalem Post Podcast that he had only gotten back from his trip a month and a half before his abduction. Additionally, he wanted to start studying at the Rimon School of Jazz and Contemporary Music, as a pianist. He'd decided to go with friends to the Nova Festival, where he was kidnapped from the armored vehicle in which he was hiding.

"His friends always say he's the glue that sticks them together," his mother told Podcast. "He's really helpful. And at home, he was always smiling. You can never find a picture where he's not smiling."