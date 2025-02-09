'Hungry, barefoot, constant fear': Ex-hostage families describe captivity horrors, praise Trump

The families of the hostages released in the latest part of the hostage deal described the incomprehensible horrors their family members experienced while crediting US President Donald Trump for their release in the hostage deal in a series of statements on Sunday.

The families of Ohad Ben Ami, Eli Sharabi, and Or Levy held press conferences at their respective hospitals. Michael Levy speaking a a press conference following Or Levy's release, February 9, 2025. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

"For 16 months, he was hungry, barefoot, and in constant fear that every day could be his last," Michael Levy, brother of Or Levy, said. "The hardest blow was yesterday when Or discovered that Einav, the love of his life, was murdered on that terrible day."

"I saw my brother again. I hugged him, but he wasn't the same Or who left home on October 7th. He came back in poor physical condition. Anyone who saw the pictures and videos couldn't ignore it."

"President Trump, we owe you our deepest gratitude for bringing my brother back home. You made this deal possible. We need your continued support, together with the Israeli government, to take the brave steps necessary for the next phases of the deal." L to R: Natalie, Raz, Ella, Yulie Ben Ami, at a press conference following the release of Ohad Ben Ami, February 9, 2025. (credit: Paulina Patimer)

No room for doubt!

Yulie Ben Ami, daughter of Ohad Ben Ami, "The return of the hostages yesterday leaves no room for doubt! They all must return! We will not stop fighting until the last hostage comes home. I want to thank President Trump and his special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, who helped us secure this deal."

Ella Ben Ami, daughter of Ohad Ben Ami, "My father endured horrors - we haven't even begun to hear about or comprehend the hell he was in. Fortunately, we now have the rest of our lives with him."

"But back there, 76 hostages remain deep in Hamas tunnels, in darkness, in hell, under the control of terrorists responsible for October 7. If previously my life's mission was to convey the urgency of releasing the hostages, now that my father has returned, I understand it's far worse than I ever imagined." Sharon Sharabi speaking at a press conference following the release of Eli Sharabi, February 9, 2025. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Sharon Sharabi, brother of the Yossi and of Eli, "This is the victory of the Israeli people - that we brought them back. I want to address Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - at this time, make brave decisions. These are critical moments for saving lives."

"On Eli's behalf, I can tell you this struggle has touched everyone in Hamas's hands - in the hands of a murderous terrorist organization without mercy. Eli, as you saw him, is the most urgent testament to the need to save lives in Israel and bring everyone home immediately."