MK Kahana: Israel must proceed with hostage deal, time to defeat Hamas will come

National Unity MK Matan Kahana told 103FM on Monday that the government must move forward with the second phase of the deal, emphasizing the urgency of the situation for the hostages.

“Our commitment to them is infinite,” he stated. “We will still have time to defeat Hamas; we are destined to live by the sword, and the war will last for years.”

He acknowledged the difficult reality Israel faces, stressing that Hamas still holds hostages.

“Unfortunately, we are not playing on an empty field. Hamas is holding our hostages, and we must do whatever it takes to bring them back.”

Kahana noted that former US president Donald Trump’s presence strengthens Israel’s position, making threats against Hamas more tangible. While he recognized the dangers of releasing prisoners, he rejected the argument that such a move would inevitably lead to another October 7 attack.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Miniser Benjamin Netanyahu speak at the White House, Washington DC., February 4, 2025 (credit: Liri Agami/Flash90)

“The idea of releasing murderers from prison is a harsh and dangerous reality for Israel, but the claim that if we release the kidnappers, October 7 will happen again is incorrect. That is on us, and we must act decisively against our enemies.”

Smotrich’s opposition and Netanyahu’s boycott

Kahana also criticized Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for his firm opposition to the deal’s next phase.

“His choice of words is unfortunate. It’s very regrettable that these are the words he chooses to use. The position that the deal is dangerous is well-known. Will we return to a situation where a body can commit atrocities against us, like on October 7? That depends only on us. We all want to eradicate Hamas, but there is time for that.”

Regarding Trump's proposed Gazan evacuation plan, Kahana downplayed the likelihood of its immediate implementation.

“We need to embrace this solution,” he said while making it clear that it was not a plan that would take effect “tomorrow morning.”

Kahana also weighed in on reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to boycott the inauguration of the new Supreme Court president.

“The government of Israel and its leader are determined to undermine every state institution. I am also not pleased with Justice Amit’s appointment as Supreme Court president, but he was chosen through a legal, judicial process.

“In my office in the Knesset, you will find a picture of Netanyahu, even though this government was formed in sin. I am a statesman, and this is how statesmen behave. What Netanyahu is doing is not right-wing—it is anarchy. It is simply embarrassing. I call on him to attend the ceremony because that is the proper, statesmanlike conduct.”