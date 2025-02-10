Arbel Yehoud: I couldn't believe Hamas that the hostages became a political issue

Arbel Yehoud thought that stories of division among Israelis over the issue of bringing the hostages home were part of psychological terror her captors were committing against her in captivity, she said in a message to Knesset conveyed by her father Monday morning.

Yechiel Yehoud read a letter from Arbel in the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

"I learned Arabic within a month, and I heard the terrorists who were holding me speaking happily about the division among the nation regarding the question of releasing the hostages," the letter said.

She added that she was "suspicious that they were using psychological terror on me, [by saying that] the story of the hostages had turned into a political issue."

"I did not believe it until I returned to the country and was exposed to this difficult reality." Arbel Yehoud being transferred to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. January 30, 2025. (credit: screenshot, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

'Hardest thing to endure'

Yechiel stressed that this had been one of the hardest things for the returned hostages to endure. "They come back and see the division in the nation and see that they turned into a political issue."

Arbel's message confirmed that she had been alone in captivity, not seeing or hearing from another Israeli for 482 days and nights from the moment she was separated from her partner Ariel Cunio - a few hours after they were taken captive together and until she met Gadi Moses as the two were released together.

"You can imagine some of the horrors I went through in captivity. In spite of this, I came back focused and determined to save Ariel, my love, David, his brother, and the other hostages."

She stressed that she needs Ariel back in order to be able to heal.

Her message to the Knesset concluded with a demand to bring all the hostages home. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Don't frighten the nation with the question of the price. Frighten yourself," she said to Israel's leadership. "Maybe that is what will make you protect the citizens of the state better in the future."