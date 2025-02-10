What does Hamas achieve by threatening Gaza hostage, ceasefire deal? - analysis

Hamas has been wrestling with what to do in the next stage of the deal, even as it is now claiming it won’t even fulfill the first stage of the deal. This is a reminder that Hamas is continuing to try to decide internally if it has the upper hand - Hamas clearly has tried to show it is victorious in Gaza. It has been mocking Israel, mocking the IDF units that fought in Gaza, and mocking Israel’s political leadership claims of “total victory.”

Hamas also recently sent a delegation to Tehran to discuss with the Iranian Supreme Leader what to do next - Hamas is clearly considering different options.

One option is to destroy the deal during the first phase. This would lead to a new round of fighting likely and could see the Netzarim corridor cut again between Gaza City and central Gaza.

Hamas is openly complaining that Israel has violated the deal. Hamas speaks about the “delay in allowing the return of the displaced to the northern Gaza Strip, targeting them with direct shelling and gunfire in various areas across Gaza, and denying relief supplies of all kinds to enter as agreed, while the resistance has implemented all its obligations.”

How Hamas has tried to sabotage the deal

Hamas is now saying that it won’t release more hostages on February 15. Hamas has already done many things during the first phase that created small crises. For instance, it would wait until the last minute to transfer a list of names. It also created a crisis over releasing Arbel Yehud which led Israel to then delay letting Gazans return to northern Gaza. This pressure on Hamas has appeared to work. Released hostages Or Levy (left), Eli (Eliyahu) Sharabi (center), and Ohad Ben Ami (right), before (top) and after (bottom) Hamas captivity, February 8, 2025. (credit: Canva, GPO, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

However, Hamas has also mistreated the hostages, parading them and letting people crowd around them, using them as theatre to humiliate them. Hamas has recently released three emaciated hostages and it is clear that Hamas knows this will lead to outrage in Israel.

Hamas claims it wants Israel to “provide compensation for the entitlements of the past weeks retroactively. We reaffirm our commitment to the terms of the agreement, as long as the occupation remains committed to them.”

Hamas may feel it has the upper hand on some days, and then not on other days. For instance, Hamas knows Gazans don’t want to see a return to war. It also is enjoying the spotlight of the hostage releases. On the other hand, Hamas also knows that it faces diminishing returns in this stage and future stages. It will release some bodies of hostages soon and it will receive less in return for bodies.

The women hostages were Hamas’ biggest prize and it has given them up. Hamas knows that as the number of living hostages it holds is reduced, it will have less leverage.

On the other hand, Hamas also knows that US President Donald Trump is meeting the King of Jordan this week. In addition Hamas has followed Trump’s comments on Gaza closely. Trump has vowed that the US could take over Gaza and the population could be removed to make way for regional countries paying to reconstruct Gaza. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Iranian media noted on Monday that “Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denounced US President Donald Trump’s remarks that he wants to buy and own the Gaza Strip, saying the coastal territory is an inseparable part of Palestine.”

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq slammed Trump. “Gaza is not a piece of real estate to be bought and sold; it is an inseparable part of our occupied Palestinian land,” he said.

“Gaza belongs to its people, and they will not leave it—except to return to their towns and villages occupied in 1948,” al-Rishq added.

Hamas hopes its threats to the first phase of the deal will get concessions. However, Trump doubled down on his Gaza plan while going to the Super Bowl on Sunday. He said that different countries could play a role in Gaza. He also expressed sympathy for the hostages and compared how they look to images from the Shoah.

Hamas is upping its rhetoric. It expects to get some kind of concession. But it may overplay its hand. Israelis want the hostages back but they are outraged at how Hamas has treated the hostages. Hamas has gotten away with October 7 and kidnapping 250 hostages already and it thinks it can get away with sabotaging stage two of the deal to get some kind of concessions. It likely sees the Arab states opposition to the Trump plan as an opening. But Hamas shouldn’t gamble too much, the people of Gaza don’t want a return to fighting.