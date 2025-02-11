Sinkhole gapes open in Tel Aviv due to construction work

A sinkhole opened in Tel Aviv on the corner of Ibn Gvirol Street and Kaplan Street, two main streets of the city, Israel police announced on Saturday.

The hole had occurred due to construction in the area relating to the light rail, the police added.

According to Israeli media, a new drainage system that had been positioned in the area ahead of the construction of the Green Line of the light rail collapsed due to bad weather.

The drainage system foundered some 12 meters below ground, resulting in the asphalt caving and the ensuing sinkhole.

Various roads were blocked as a result. Transportation Minister Israel Katz speaks at an event marking the beginning of underground construction work of the Tel Aviv light rail’s Red Line (credit: REUTERS)

Similar sinkholes

In December, a similar sinkhole gaped open in Beersheba.

In August, a sinkhole opened on a main road in Ramat Gan, which the municipality later said was due to construction work on the drainage system in the area.