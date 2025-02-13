Man of fear: Indictment filed against man who claimed supernatural powers to commit abuse

An Azor resident has been charged with severe sexual offenses against four women after presenting himself as a man with special powers and instilling fear in them for years. The lead investigator in the case told Walla about the investigation and the confrontation between the assailant and the complainants: "He would stare at them without saying a word—this is a case unlike any other."

Avraham Alok, 59, a resident of Azor, is accused of committing severe sexual offenses against four women while presenting himself as a man with special powers who could help them. The case, first exposed in the investigative program The Impostors on Keshet 12, led to an extensive investigation by the Israel Police. On Wednesday, an indictment was filed against him at the Tel Aviv-Yafo District Court, including charges of rape, sodomy, indecent acts under circumstances of rape, threats, and more.

The Tel Aviv District Prosecutor's Office, represented by attorney Gilat Hubbard, has requested that the defendant be held until the end of legal proceedings due to his high level of danger. The detention request states that Alok exploited the complainants' trust and "instilled absolute fear in them" to continue his actions for many years.

According to the testimony of the primary complainant, Alok introduced himself to her as a figure named "Adir," a man with supernatural powers capable of helping women in emotional distress. She stated that he created complete dependency, convinced her that he had healing abilities, and used the trust she placed in him to commit severe sexual offenses against her for years.

She testified that Alok controlled her through psychological manipulation and threats. He demanded that she perform sexual acts on him, claiming it was necessary for her "healing." Additionally, he used another false identity—the persona of a "lesbian girl"—to communicate with her manipulatively, pressure her, and strengthen his control over her.

She further stated that he forbade her from contacting other men and threatened to expose intimate photos of her if she did not comply with his instructions. For nearly a decade, she testified, he used emotional control, intimidation, and psychological pressure to ensure her continued submission.

A complex and lengthy investigation

"This was an investigation that lasted for many months, with each testimony taken over many hours to extract every possible detail," said Chief Investigator Amichai Amiel from the Holon Police Station. "The complainants spoke of a period spanning 13 years, and we had to proceed step by step to piece together the full picture. A significant amount of information was also obtained from the mother of one of the complainants, and we located additional phones used by the defendant, from which we managed to recover data despite his attempts to erase it."

According to Amiel, the long time lapse since the offenses took place posed a major challenge for the investigative team. "It was very difficult to obtain information about events that happened over a decade ago," he explained. "These are acts that are not commonly heard of, even in police investigations. The nature of the incidents, the way they were carried out, and their scope made this case particularly complex."

Additionally, investigators had to contend with the complainants' fear of the defendant. "There were moments when they were afraid to confront him; there were times when it seemed they wanted to withdraw from the case altogether. They were terrified of his persona," Amiel described. "When confrontations finally took place, they unleashed all their pain, anger, and intense emotions on him. How did he react? Mostly with silence. He would look at the complainants but say nothing."

Digital evidence

Another key element in the investigation was technological evidence. "During the investigation, we identified additional phones used by the defendant and managed to recover significant data despite his attempts to erase it," said the head of the investigations unit. "This case includes a vast amount of digital evidence, including 23,000 media files found on the defendant's phones. With the help of the station's tech team, we were able to extract critical information that strengthened the evidentiary basis."

He emphasized that this case differs significantly from other sexual offense cases. "Typically, in such cases, there are confrontations between a suspect and a complainant, but here, an additional challenge existed—the crimes were committed through deception and impersonation, making them more difficult to prove. At the beginning of the investigation, it seemed like a case of one word against another, but as we progressed and uncovered the extent of the fraud, the picture became much clearer."

One additional question that arose in the case was the involvement of one complainant's mother. Initially, allegations were made against her, and at one stage, she was even considered a suspect. "The mother was interrogated under caution, but her case is being handled separately," Amiel explained. "An indictment has now been filed against Avraham Alok, while the case against the mother is still under investigation."

Chief Investigator Amiel emphasized the importance of filing complaints in similar cases.

"Anyone affected by such cases—or any form of abuse—should know that there is someone to turn to," he said.

"The police not only have professional investigators but also social workers who can be contacted even before filing a formal complaint. It’s important that no one feels alone."

Attorneys Ben Maoz and Eden Amos, who represent the primary complainant, told Walla that "The indictment filed today includes a series of severe sexual offenses committed by Alok over the years against multiple victims. He systematically and cunningly operated under false identities to exploit women and satisfy his desires."

"The severity of his actions and his manipulative behavior indicate a high level of danger, which is why it is imperative to keep him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings. We will continue cooperating with law enforcement authorities until his actions are fully exposed and he is held accountable for his crimes."