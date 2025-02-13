Bereaved families confront lawmakers, demanding October 7 national inquiry

Knesset members faced emotional pleas from families of October 7 victims as calls grow for a state commission of inquiry into the deadly attack nearly 500 days later.

Representatives of the October Council families arrived at the Knesset Wednesday, part of their weekly routine, urging lawmakers to support the establishment of a national commission of inquiry into the events of October 7. The families, many of whom lost loved ones in the Hamas-led assault, demanded accountability and transparency from Israel’s political leadership.

The session at the Knesset Finance Committee turned tense when Eyal Eshel, father of fallen IDF observer Roni Eshel, pleaded with committee chair UTJ MK Moshe Gafni to look him in the eyes and address the demand for an inquiry. Gafni bluntly refused, responding: “I don’t want to.”

The exchange sparked outrage among bereaved family members present. Hila Abir, sister of Loten Abir, who was murdered in a shelter at Kibbutz Be’eri, sharply criticized Gafni: “Our family members were murdered, and this is how you behave? My brother was killed, and you’re saying your faction still needs to form a position on a state inquiry? Have you decided yet? How much longer will it take? People are dying here every day.”

Orit Levy, whose son Guy Levy was murdered at the Nova music festival, took the day off from work to confront lawmakers directly.

“I came here today so Knesset members would look me in the eyes and explain to me how, a year and a half after this horrific disaster, there hasn’t even been the start of an inquiry to uncover the truth about what happened that day. MK Gafni, I would like you to look me and my son in the eyes and explain why no one feels the need to provide answers.”

The frustration was echoed by Anat Sherf, mother of Mai Sherf, a 24-year-old who was killed at the festival.

“Mai went out to dance and never came home. I have three other children I worry about, and I worry for the future of this country. My daughter served in the elite Duvdevan unit and prevented dozens of terrorist attacks. But when it mattered most, no one saved her.”

Reut Edri, whose son Ido Edri was also killed, pointed to the long-term trauma families are facing in the absence of accountability.

"We are bereaved families who have no day and no night. We cannot move forward with healing or recovery, first and foremost because we have no real answers. Second, we see our soldiers struggling—some even attempting suicide. And they are not alone. Some of my son's friends have left Israel with no plans to return."

Families demand transparency, action

October Council families continue to push for a state commission of inquiry, arguing that only a fully independent investigation can provide the answers the public deserves. The group has been pressing lawmakers for months, frustrated by what they see as political stalling and reluctance to conduct a deep probe into security failures and decision-making before and during the attack.

The families’ calls come amid growing public pressure on the government to take responsibility for the failures of October 7, which saw Hamas terrorists breach the border, massacre civilians, and take hostages in one of the deadliest days in Israel’s history.