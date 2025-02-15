Grapevine: Well wishes to Idan Amedi

FAUDA FANS will be disappointed not to see inspirational singer, songwriter, and actor Idan Amedi on screen in the fifth season of the award-winning television series.

Amedi, who on Oct. 7, 2023, was called up as a reservist in the Israel-Hamas war, was seriously wounded in January 2024. As an entertainer, he could have opted out of fighting by joining other singers entertaining the troops. But he saw it as his duty to join his unit and fight.

He was invited to light a beacon at last year’s Independence Day ceremony but he declined, saying there were far greater heroes who deserved that honor.

Although he resumed his singing career after several months of rehabilitation, he has not yet recovered enough to pursue two careers simultaneously. So the Jerusalem-born-and-raised popular singer and actor will give Fauda a miss for the fifth season, but there are indications that he will return to the screen sometime in the near future.

Toward the end of last year, he signed a contract with Keshet for the production of a documentary film detailing the process of his rehabilitation, which will help other wounded soldiers on the road to recovery.

On Wednesday, Amedi will celebrate his 37th birthday, so fans still have time to send him birthday greetings and good wishes for a speedy return to full health.

Bring back the bus route booklets

■ AS JERUSALEM and other parts of Israel are going through radical change, there is a greater sense of nostalgia in the air as people remember what used to be and that which is disappearing all too quickly.

Some things should definitely be brought back. The triple-page advertisements announcing the temporary suspension of the light rail service contained a comprehensive list of bus routes reminiscent of the booklets that used to be available at the information booths of bus terminals. Memo to Transportation Minister Miri Regev: Bring those booklets back. You cannot imagine how helpful they were and how much time they saved compared to running a search on a cellphone.

In a week in which all travelers in Jerusalem had to use buses instead of the light rail, there was far too much chaos and confusion because the printed sheets of bus routes, which were framed and displayed at bus stops, had disappeared, and would-be passengers were frantically trying to work out which buses to take to their respective destinations.

Worse still, when buses arrived, the recorded messages listing what the next stop would be included those routes leading to the light rail. Tourists on the bus could not be expected to know that the light rail was temporarily out of service for several days. A bus route booklet, such as those that used to be available in the pre-digital era, would at least help them know which bus to take next. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Put more blue plaques on historic sites

■ ON THE subject of nostalgia, more of those blue plaques with explanatory notes are going up outside historic sites throughout the city. The problem is that many of the buildings that once stood on these sites either no longer exist or have been subjected to so many changes that they are no longer recognizable.

One example is the legendary Fink’s Bar on the corner of King George Avenue and Histadrut Street in the vicinity of the downtown Jerusalem Triangle. Built in 1932, it was established by Moshe Fink. It was a watering hole for the hierarchy of the British Mandate authorities, UN representatives, diplomats, politicians, journalists, entertainers, and other celebrities.

In 1945, Fink sold it to Dave Rothschild, who made it an even more popular venue. After a while, his son-in-law, Mouli Azrieli, joined him in running the establishment, and almost every famous personality who came to Jerusalem targeted Fink’s Bar as a place in which to spend time.

Mayor Teddy Kollek was frequently seen escorting dignitaries into the building. Azrieli continued to operate the bar-cum-restaurant after Rothschild’s death, but business began to decline even though celebrities continued to come and sample the warm hospitality and Fink’s signature goulash soup.

Fink’s closed in 2005 after 73 years as a Jerusalem trademark. The premises were altered and taken over by a branch of Ne’eman Bakery. After a few years, the pastry store moved out, and a fancy hair-dressing salon appeared in its stead. But that, too, was a relatively short-lived enterprise. The premises are now occupied by a branch of Ivory, which sells computers and other electronic devices.

All that is left of the history of the place is what is written on the larger-than-usual plaque. Mouli Azrieli has passed away, but his wife, Edna – Rothschild’s daughter – has a fund of stories.

Edna Azrieli was a senior member of the administrative staff of The Jerusalem Post during the period of legendary editor Ari Rath, who was one of the regular loyal patrons of Fink’s Bar. Rath died in January 2017, a week after his 92nd birthday. Last month, his family marked the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Community sustainability day in Ginot Ha'ir

■ THE GINOT HA’IR Community Center at 12 Emek Refaim is holding another day of community sustainability on Friday, February 21, when people are invited to bring items in need of repair to Beit Yehudit, where mild damage will be fixed by volunteers from the community free of charge.

This is even better than a barter system because the volunteers do not expect anything in return. On the other hand, someone who can’t fix an electric appliance may be adept at sewing and can fix a hem or darn a hole in a garment. So, people taking advantage of a free service should ask themselves what they can contribute if necessary.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be a pleasant period of social interaction, in addition to people going home with repaired items that have transitioned from useless to useful.

