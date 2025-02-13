Brother of hostage Alon Ohel: Without a deal, there may be no one left to save

For nearly 500 days — a year and four months since October 7 — the family of Alon Ohel, an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, had not received any indication of his well-being. However, the recent release of Eli Sharabi, Or Levy, and Ohad Ben Ami from Hamas captivity brought the family their first sign of life.

"It was an unimaginable relief," says Ronen Ohel, Alon's younger brother, in an interview with Walla News. But along with this relief came the shocking and devastating reality of Alon's condition, as described by the released hostages.

"They told us he has been held in a tunnel since November 2023, with his legs shackled in chains. He is suffering from severe malnutrition, surviving on barely a single piece of pita bread per day. They have no access to the outside world and no sunlight. And Alon is wounded—he has shrapnel in his body and an injury that has left him nearly blind in one eye.

"This makes one thing very clear," Ronen continues, "something we always knew but perhaps others did not—he is a humanitarian case, without question. We don't know how much time he or the other hostages have left. His time is running out." ''Soon we'll be with you, I know'': Idit Ohel, Alon Ohel's mother (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

The mother’s plea that shook the nation

On Sunday night, Alon's mother, Idit Ohel, spoke out in an emotional interview on Channel 12 News, a desperate cry that resonated across the country—not just for her son but for all the hostages still waiting for release in the second phase of the deal.

"This is nothing new," Ronen says. "The government knew this. But hearing it like this was like having it thrown in our faces. It made us realize that maybe people aren't really hearing us, and we need to find a new way to make them listen, to make them hear louder.

"We cannot afford to let this deal collapse now. We cannot be lied to. We know exactly what is happening in those tunnels. We see it before our very eyes. Young men like Alon were thought to be stronger, but they may be suffering just as much—if not more.

Ronen admits that learning about Alon's deteriorating condition has deepened his guilt—and intensified the urgency and pressure to secure his release by any means necessary.

"Every hostage is a humanitarian case," he insists. "Look at what is happening to him—is this not a humanitarian crisis?"

Desperate race against time

Alon, now 24 years old, has been held hostage for nearly a year and a half. Despite the political hurdles surrounding the hostage deal, Ronen clings to hope.

"We are in the middle of a deal. We see hostages coming home, which means someone is making progress. Something is moving forward. We want to believe this is truly the approach, that there is a real commitment to bringing them home.

"I have to keep my faith in the leadership and the country. If someone in this country reaches the point where they no longer trust the government, the military, or the people—then what is left for them here? They will never feel safe.

"But at the same time, the lack of transparency from the government is deeply troubling. I'm not looking for someone to blame—that's not my goal. I want someone to take responsibility."

With concerns that Phase 1 of the deal may collapse and mounting political opposition from the Religious Zionism Party against advancing Phase 2, Ronen issues a stark warning:

"This time period is deeply disturbing on a societal level. There is moral confusion, a war over values, and of course, everyone has their own justification for their position.

"But right now, when it comes to the hostage deal, I want to believe that every person in this country wants them to come home. The debate is only about how and the consequences.

"I am not a military strategist or a politician, but I understand reality. This is the deal we have. This is what we achieved. We don't have time to look for alternatives. A piano at Asuta hospital dedicated to Alon Ohel, who is spending his second birthday on Hamas captivity, February 10, 2025. (credit: Asuta)

"Anyone who opposes the deal must understand what that really means—there may be no one left to bring back."

Despite his frustration, Ronen still expresses support for Prime Minister Netanyahu and the security cabinet, urging them to block out political noise and stay committed to the deal.

"I hope the prime minister does not listen to the background noise. That he remains true to himself and to the State of Israel—and that he moves forward with the deal.

"Because this is what must happen now."

Spending his 24th birthday in captivity

This week, Alon turned 24 years old, marking his second birthday spent in captivity.

His family invited the public to honor his birthday at Hostage Square, near the yellow piano that has become a symbol of his love for music.

"Positive thinking gives us strength," Ronen says. "In the end, we have no control over so many things—we learned that on October 7.

"We don't control when Alon comes home, or in what condition. The only thing we control is where he returns to.

"And that’s what drives us—to ensure that when they return, they come back to a strong people and a strong family."

Ronen imagines his brother’s return constantly.

"I think about it all the time—imagining him arriving at the hospital, picturing myself hugging him. My mom says it will be like giving birth again. I don’t know what his first words will be. But I’m sure about one thing—the first thing he'll do is play the piano. We’ll have one ready for him, waiting."