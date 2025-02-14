Naama Levy’s father speaks out: ‘There is anger and a sense of betrayal over what happened’

Three weeks after returning to Israel from Hamas captivity, the female IDF observers who were kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base are slowly trying to rebuild their lives. As they begin to re-establish a sense of routine, they also reveal more details about their ordeal.

Their parents, relieved to have them home, speak about the overwhelming weight they carried for 477 days. “It was an unbearable burden on our hearts,” says Yoni Levy, father of Naama Levy, in an exclusive interview with Maariv. “That constant anxiety is finally beginning to lift.” “At first, it felt like a dream,” Yoni shares. “I kept touching her to make sure she was really here, that it wasn’t an illusion. For 477 days, she was the first thought when I woke up and the last before I fell asleep. It was like a heavy cloud looming over me every moment of every day.

“But now that they’re back, and after seeing the harrowing images of the returnees, we can say with certainty—they were in hell. And there are still many hostages trapped in that same hell. So while we are relieved, our happiness is incomplete,” he admits.

“On a personal level, I am grateful, but as a nation, we cannot move forward until we stop this suffering. Until we bring them all home, we cannot heal. The most important thing now is to continue this mission with unwavering determination. We must bring them all back—faster than ever.” Naama Levy hugs her family after release from Hamas captivity, January 25, 2025 (credit: GPO)

Anger, betrayal, and unanswered questions

Naama and her fellow observers, Liri, Karina, and Daniela, were freed after 477 days in Hamas captivity. Their friend, Agam Berger, was released five days later. Now, as she reclaims her life, Naama is adjusting at her own pace, her father explains.

“She is gradually reintegrating, meeting friends, and slowly venturing outside, where the public recognizes her. That alone is something she has to get used to. We’re taking things slowly, allowing her to heal on her own terms. There is no rush anymore—she will take as much time as she needs.”

However, beyond her physical return, anger lingers.

“They feel a deep sense of betrayal over what happened,” Yoni reveals. “The horrors they witnessed, the abandonment of their fellow soldiers, and the unanswered questions about what transpired at Nahal Oz have left them shaken.

"She asks: How could this happen? Why has there been no full investigation? Where is the inquiry? The government must establish a formal investigation, not just for her, but for all the soldiers who fought there—and for the country as a whole.

"Our duty is to ask the difficult questions and demand accountability. How did we let this happen? And more importantly, how do we ensure it never happens again?"

“Our duty is to ask the difficult questions and demand accountability. How did we let this happen? And more importantly, how do we ensure it never happens again?”

One of the questions troubling Naama the most is the slow and fragmented hostage release process.

“She asks, Why are some released one week, and others the next? Why does it take so long? Why can’t they all be freed at once? Maybe it’s naïve, but it’s also completely justified—we must get them all out, now.”

Throughout her captivity, Naama and her fellow hostages clung to one source of hope—knowing that Israel was fighting for them.

“They told us that even in their darkest moments, they believed the country had not forgotten them. They knew that outside those tunnels, people were doing everything possible to bring them home.

“That belief gave Naama the strength to survive.”

Now, after fighting for their daughters’ release, the families face a new battle—helping them heal. A SCREEN GRAB from footage shows the capture of Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniela Gilboa and Naama Levy at the Nahal Oz base on October 7. (credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

“This is no longer a fight to bring her home, but a fight to give her everything she needs—support, care, love, patience. But beyond that, we are speaking out because we cannot stop fighting for those who are still there. As a father, there is no greater joy than having my daughter back. But just weeks ago, we were one of those families, living a nightmare. We know the cost of this horror. We know the unbearable pain, the constant fear, the sleepless nights."

“That is why we must keep fighting—until every single one of them is home.”

‘There is a guillotine over the necks of the hostages’

This past week has been turbulent for the families of those still in captivity. Hamas recently announced that they were postponing the next round of hostage releases, escalating tensions and fears that the entire deal could collapse. The uncertainty is unbearable,” Yoni says. “Every delay means more suffering. We saw the latest images of Ohad, Eli, and Or—it is further proof that if we do not act quickly, this catastrophe will haunt us for generations."

“There will be time to deal with Hamas, politics, and diplomacy later. But right now, the only thing that matters is time itself. There is a guillotine over the necks of the hostages. We must bring them home.”

Yoni Levy urges the Israeli government to act decisively.

“The government must not hesitate. We cannot afford delays—not another round of talks, not another meeting in Lodz, not another diplomatic trip. Enough. This is not just about today. It is about the future of this country. We owe it to our soldiers, our people, and future generations. We must restore hope and faith in this country’s leadership. In all these months, we have learned that words mean nothing—only results matter. We need less talk and more action," Levy said. “And the only result that matters is that every hostage comes home. If the government is truly determined to end this, then it will end."

“This is their duty—to their citizens, to their soldiers, and to history. Everything else—politics, debates, arguments—can wait. The only thing that cannot wait is the hostages. And it is the duty of the Israeli government to bring them back.”