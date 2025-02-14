Extortionists posed as women online, trapped victims with intimate photos

Two men were arrested on Thursday for operating a sophisticated sexual extortion network. According to the investigation, they posed as women on social media lured victims into sending intimate photos, and then threatened to expose the images unless they paid money. The prosecution stated: "They acted systematically, cynically exploiting their victims."

David Bracha, 26, from Rishon LeZion, and Guy David, 53, from Holon, are accused of sexual extortion through messaging apps. The two were caught red-handed during another extortion attempt after allegedly tracking their victims for months. A long-term undercover investigation by Jaffa police uncovered the operation. Findings reveal that the suspects used Telegram groups to pose as women, establish contact with victims, and persuade them to send intimate photos. Once they obtained the images, they applied intense psychological pressure and threatened to release the personal content unless large sums of money were paid.

The investigation began following complaints from victims who realized they had been trapped. A covert operation was launched, during which investigators gathered extensive evidence on the suspects. As the probe turned overt, Jaffa police detectives, alongside Tel Aviv district officers, set up an ambush and arrested the duo in real-time—while they were meeting one of their victims to collect another payment. Two men used Telegram to exploit women out of thousands of shekels. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)

Sergeant Amit Damari, an investigator with Jaffa police, described one of the more harrowing cases:"In one instance, the suspects met their victim every month, immediately after he withdrew his disability pension from the National Insurance Institute, and took most of his money through extortion and threats." Bracha and David were arrested and taken for questioning at the Jaffa police station. The investigation revealed a repeated pattern, where the suspects used fake identities to ensnare victims and extort money under threats.

Their detention was extended multiple times in court. Now, with solid evidence secured, the prosecution has filed a formal statement of intent to indict them. In the coming days, a serious indictment is expected to be filed against them on charges of extortion by threats, impersonation, and fraud.

Police urging every victim to file a complaint

Police emphasize their commitment to cracking down on online sexual extortion and are urging victims not to be afraid to come forward. "Sexual extortion criminals operate under the assumption that their victims will be too ashamed to report them, but we are here to put an end to this and bring them to justice," police officials stated.

