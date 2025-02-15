While hostage Iair Horn safely returns, his brother Eitan still remains in captivity

Dozens of friends and activists from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum gathered Saturday morning in Kfar Saba, filled with anticipation and excitement ahead of the release of Iair Horn, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz with his brother Eitan.

Michal Elia, an activist in the Kfar Saba branch of the forum who accompanied the family, told Maariv: “We got to know Ruti, their mother, after October 7 and supported her throughout the entire journey. There were ups and downs, but we always remained optimistic. She always remained optimistic, and she was the one who gave us strength. She would always encourage us, and we became part of the family. We are one big family.

“With the murder of the six hostages in the tunnel by Hamas, it was a major crisis, but we rose up and persisted," Elia added. "We kept saying together, all the time, that this exciting day would come. I cried from excitement when I heard that Iair was being released, but we must remember that his brother, Eitan, is still there.

"Ruti told us, ‘I am very happy, but the joy is partial. I still have one child who is there.’ We are all very excited for Yair’s arrival, and we will continue together until Eitan and all the hostages are also free.”

Horn brothers' mother exuded optimism throughout the process

Activist Yael Benyamini, who led the struggle in Kfar Saba alongside others for the release of the hostages, told Maariv that Ruti "exuded optimism throughout the entire process. We came to strengthen her, but the truth is that she made us stronger. She was always active with us. Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, and Alexander Sasah Troufanov on stage in Khan Yunis ahead of their release, February 15, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"There is both joy and sadness. On one hand, immense happiness and excitement that Iair is returning, but on the other hand, deep sadness that Eitan has not yet returned. This will be done when Eitan and all the hostages return. Then everything will be perfect.”

Iair Horn, 46, was released on Saturday after 498 days in Hamas captivity. Eitan had come to visit him at Kibbutz Nir Oz at the time of their kidnapping. Hostages who have returned have reported that the two are healthy and uninjured and that they were still together.

Born and raised in Argentina, Iair immigrated to Israel in 1999 at the age of 22 with a group of young people from the Habonim Dror youth movement, where he had been active since childhood. He manages a community pub at Nir Oz, organizes events, and is known as an avid supporter of his soccer team. In addition to his community efforts, Iair is also a stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster, alongside his work in renovations and construction at the kibbutz.