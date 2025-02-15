'Time is running out': Hamas displays photo of Matan Zangauker at hostage release

Hamas placed a picture of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother on the stage, where three hostages about to be released were forced to speak on Saturday, with the caption “Time is running out.”

Zangauker’s image appeared beside an hourglass, an symbol used in many of Hamas’s psychological terror videos of the hostages.

His mother, Einav, confirmed in September that her son was alive and being kept alongside ten other living hostages.

Pushing for a second phase

Zangauker's name is not among the 33 hostages expected to be released as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal. The terms for a second phase have not yet been agreed upon.

The 25-year-old was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 along with his girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky. Gritzewsky was released as part of the November deal. Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan, at Hostage Square. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)

In addition to the photo of Zangauker, Hamas placed several banners in Hebrew, English, and Arabic. Notably, one of the banners read “no migration except to Jerusalem” - a likely reference to Trump’s relocation plans.

Later, three Israeli hostages, Iair Horn, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Sagui Dekel Che,n were forced to speak on the stage before being handed over to Red Cross custody,