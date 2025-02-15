Netanyahu welcomes home three released hostages, says preparations underway for ‘what comes next’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, following the release of former hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander Sasha Troufanov, and Iair Horn, that preparations were underway for “what comes next.”

Netanyahu welcomed home the three men who had spent nearly 500 days captive after being abducted from southern Israel.

“We welcome them with a big embrace,” Netanyahu wrote. “We have prepared for their return, and along with their families, we will assist in their rehabilitation after a long and excruciating period of captivity.”

Hamas's threats

Netanyahu also noted that Hamas threatened not to release the three men - alleging Israel had violated the ceasefire agreement. U.S.-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen and Russian-Israeli Sasha (Alexander) Troufanov, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are escorted by Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel (credit: Ramadan Abed/Reuters)

“This week, again, Hamas attempted to violate the agreement and create a false crisis under false claims,” Netanyahu wrote, attributing the eventual release of hostages to the support from US President Donald Trump and “the concentration of our forces inside the Strip.”

“We are working in full coordination with the United States in order to free all of our hostages – the living and the deceased – as soon as possible; and are preparing with full intensity for what comes next, in every sense,” Netanyahu concluded.

Defense Minister Israel Katz added that "The IDF is fully prepared for any scenario and any attempt by the Hamas terrorist organization to violate the agreement and prevent the release of the hostages."