Shin Bet confirms investigation into PMO employees ties with Qatar

The Shin Bet has confirmed that they will be investigating the suspicions of ties between Israeli senior officials in the Prime Minister's Office and Qatar, Israeli media reported on Saturday evening.

The Shin Bet noted in an official letter that was sent to MK Rabbi Meir Kariv that the investigation was underway in other government ministries as well.

They emphasized in the letter that they are tasked with "thwarting espionage incidents and exposing political secrets," as well as confirming the "initial examination" of the claims.

This comes after a report on Channel 12 on Tuesday that Eli Feldstein - a member of the prime minister's media team who is currently under house arrest for leaking classified documents to a German newspaper - had provided public relations services to Qataris while working in the PMO. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari, right. (credit: REUTERS/IMAD CREIDI, RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

What was the report?

According to the Channel 12 report, Feldstein was hired by an international company funded by Qatar to promote the country's image in Israel based on its role in hostage negotiations.

Feldstein allegedly worked on behalf of the company at the same time as his work in the Prime Minister’s Office. This gave reporters the mistaken impression that his messaging on Qatar was from an official Israeli source, according to Channel 12.

The report could not be independently verified, and it joined a prior report by Haaretz in late November that two other members of the media team, Yonatan Urich and Srulik Einhorn, had provided public relations services to Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Urich and Einhorn were also involved in the Feldstein case – Urich has been interrogated by the police for his role in the leak, and Einhorn, who currently lives in Europe, is wanted for interrogation.