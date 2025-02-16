Torture, interrogation and lice infestation: Hostages reveal first details of captivity

The three hostages released on Saturday have revealed the details of their captivity, including Hamas's use of interrogation and the dire conditions they were held in.

The testimonies of Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn, and Alexander Sasha Troufanov were shared with N12 and KAN after their release.

N12 reported that Hamas wrongly insisted that some of the hostages were soldiers, using continual interrogation and torture to try to obtain intelligence from them.

The hostages were held in extremely unhealthy environments, including in tunnels and hiding places, which were full of lice, bedbugs, mold, and mildew.

They also received almost no food and drank only salt water, which was not fit for drinking.

N12 added that because many of the hostages were wounded by Hamas terrorists and did not receive proper medical treatment, they may have to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Individual testimonies

Iair Horn was held captive for a while with his brother Eitan, who remains in Hamas captivity.

He spent most of his time in the Hamas tunnels but was in the company of other hostages. As a result, N12 reported that Horn was able to provide Israel with signs of the lives of other hostages.

Sagui Dekel-Chen was interrogated throughout his time in captivity, including via the use of physical torture, N12 said. This has resulted in physical scars on his body. KAN added that he was shot in the right shoulder on October 7, but told IDF officers after his release to leave the wound alone as "the most important thing is for me to meet my family now."

Dekel-Chen was also unaware of his family's fate, cut off from all means of communication for nearly 15 months. During the hostage release, Hamas told Dekel-Chen that his wife gave birth to a daughter while he was in captivity, which he didn't believe until the IDF confirmed.

Sasha Troufanov was held alone throughout his time in captivity, KAN claimed. Trofanov was told by the IDF after his release that his father, Vitaly, had been murdered and burst into tears.

Sagui Dekel-Chen, Horn, and Alexander Sasha Troufanov were all held in Khan Yunis in tunnels up until very recently, when they were moved to apartments above ground.