‘We are with them forever’, Dror rehab. unit head to 'Post' on helping hostages - interview

Defense Ministry Rehabilitation Department Social Services and Dror Unit Head Einav Ben Hur told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview that the ministry will now accompany and assist the Israeli hostages released by Hamas forever.

Dror is a newly created unit based on lessons learned during the release of hostages on November 23-30, 2023. It provides lifetime support through dedicated social workers and automatic benefits, combining psychological, medical, and financial aid for the released hostages and their families.

The ministry said that the unit includes specialized trauma therapists who have experience working with previously released hostages.

Already as of the end of last week, Ben Hur told the Post that there were “the five female lookouts, and two others who came before them,” as well as others.

She noted how, "There is the Social Affairs Ministry and the National Insurance Institute for civilians., whereas we deal with those impacted by the battlefield, their emotional needs, and their families' needs."

“Dror is an umbrella which provides for all of the hostages' social needs: from immediate medical problems to long-term rehabilitation,” she said.

She warned that, “The early days after the release are intense. The psychological issues are very day to day. There are two professional attendants in the room with the hostage. Then they would usually return to their family within around a week, but the medical and psychological professionals continue to visit them at home.”

“Just over time, the frequency will go down to three times per week, then maybe twice a week and once per week. But there is no limit or set number of times – it all works according to the individual hostage’s needs,” she clarified.

Moreover, “If they need more, then it will continue every day. Or if they want a complete break for some time from treatment, they can take a break. Also what a house visit means can vary.”

Not a straightforward process

Ben Hur explained that the process is not going to be like a standard psychologist who must justify their hourly billings with concrete regular progress.

Rather, though sometimes there might be clear progress, if the hostage is having a very bad day, the professionals will just be there for them even if there is no specific point of progress that day.

A key point from Ben Hur is how profoundly unusual the situation is given that, “We have not had any episode like this in many years. We had Gilad Schalit. [50] years ago, there were returned prisoners of war from the Yom Kippur War, but the currently returned hostages are coming back in very complex circumstances from general PTSD and specific traumatic incidents from their time in captivity.”

Further, she said. “They spent 15 months underground with no sunlight, and they were humiliated, they have been deeply scarred emotionally, they were constantly threatened with the terror of death, they felt constantly helpless – it is a long path to rehabilitation.”

She added that physically their diet and bodies need to be rebalanced – some with a heavy dosage of special vitamins, and some even with surgery.

The Post pointed out that hostage Romi Gonen, is missing fingers on one hand after her hand was shot, which has also prevented her from moving her hand normally. Gonen’s mother has revealed she will undergo a complex 10-hour surgery to try to improve the situation.

In terms of predictions for the future of the hostages, the ministry rehabilitation official said, “Generally, 30% of those who experience trauma have a strong resilience to return to their former lives, another 30% face major difficulties, but eventually find ways to cope, while another 40% have chronic and permanent PTSD,” which prevents them from ever fully rehabilitating.

Also, there are “very individualistic factors for each hostage from before the kidnapping, different levels of support they get from their families,” she stated.

Some of how their rehabilitation will progress will be impacted by how they were raised as children, their support network of friends, some of them will remain in the army for support.

“Also, they have the backing of the state and their families who fought for them, and all of the nation of Israel,” she added.

Next, she said, “I am hopeful and optimistic because many of the hostages are younger people who are still just starting their lives and can have a long time to rehabilitate.”

The maximum number of hostages expected to be helped through the ministry’s program would be a few dozens or less, though the ministry wants to keep the exact number under wraps to maintain some privacy for the hostages and their families.

Ongoing assistance

Dror will provide an ongoing umbrella for all medical or psychological referrals, medical advice, and surgeries as well as funding and for traveling. The hostages have health-sick days where they can travel somewhere with a chaperone, paid by the state. This is valid for 14 days per year. The chaperone can be parents or a paid helper.

Also, there is a contact point person who is available at all times, even for small things like to help call a taxi for the hostage.

Next, there is a monthly allowance to the hostages. It ranges between NIS 8,000-12,000 per month based on the premise that they have a rating of at least 50% PTSD for the rest of their lives.

They are approved for receiving animal assistance and therapy, specifically the specially trained dogs. Ben Hur said this can also help with bad dreams and they can be with them all of the time.

Some of the hostages want to stay in the IDF. She said that for some of them getting back into the military could help them recover.

“They are important and we will do what we need to to give them the umbrella of care they need,” she concluded.