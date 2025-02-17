After 500 days, 83% of Tekuma area residents return home, report reveals

Most residents across the 45 communities in the Tekuma region and the city of Sderot have returned home, according to data published by the Tekuma directorate on Monday.

The information is part of the latest data published by the directorate on rehabilitation efforts and the return of residents to their communities, marking 500 days since the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel.

According to the report, NIS 7 billion from the directorate’s five-year NIS 19 billion budget was invested in 2024, with approximately NIS 1.1 billion allocated to the 10 communities most severely affected.

Of approximately 64,000 residents, around 53,000 — 83% of the region’s population — have made their way back. However, 13 communities remain uninhabitable due to ongoing security or rehabilitation challenges, including Be’eri, Kissufim, Kerem Shalom, Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, Nir Oz, Nirim, Sufa, Ein Hashlosha, Re’im, Netiv Ha’asara, Holit, and Nir Yitzhak.

Residents have returned to several communities, such as Sderot, Or Haner, Erez, Mefalsim, Nir Am, Ein Habesor, Yad Mordechai, and Karmia. According to the directorate, most communities are in advanced stages of rehabilitation, with essential work expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Reconstruction in Holit, Kfar Aza, Be’eri, and Nir Oz is projected to conclude in 2026. Reconstruction works at Kibbutz Be'eri. (credit: via walla)

Temporary housing for displaced residents

Temporary housing solutions have been established for displaced residents. Residents of Kfar Aza were provided with 184 housing units and six educational facilities in Kibbutz Hatzerim. Be'eri residents were given 287 temporary housing units there as well.

Holit residents were allocated 61 units in Kibbutz Revivim. Members of the Kissufim community are currently residing temporarily in Omer.

Rehabilitation efforts in Be’eri are extensive, with around 70 homes already demolished out of 150 marked for demolition. Additionally, approximately 250 of the 400 damaged homes have been renovated.