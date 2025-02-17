500 days on, the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terror is helping Israel heal

Marking 500 days since October 7, the Jewish Agency submitted its special report about the Fund for Victims of Terrorism to the wife of Israel's President, Michal Herzog, on Monday.

The report reviews the scope of the damage inflicted since the beginning of the Iron Swords War, and reveals the investment in rehabilitation, totaling NIS 85,528,480, over the last 15 months. The fund was provided for by donations from the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Keren Hayesod, Israeli Spirit, and other donors.

The Jewish Agency's Terror Victims Fund was established during the Second Intifada and works to support victims of attacks. From October 7 until the end of 2024, the fund provided 11,797 emergency and rehabilitation grants to terror victims, provided an educational package for approximately 2,000 children, and supported approximately 4,500 group intervention programs for victims of terror, such as Nova party survivors.

It also provided 3,369 families with rehabilitation grants, including the cost of medical treatment, sports, and leisure activities; funding for 1,976 children and teenagers to participate in 276 days of summer camps; and 142 intervention programs for 4,497 victims and their families.

The agency said, "The events of October 7 resulted in widespread harm, both physical and psychological, and the Fund significantly expanded its activities to provide direct assistance to the families of victims of terrorism, including the families of bereaved families, families of hostages and released hostages, and the wounded."

The agency's scope also expanded to include Bedouin and Druze victims of terror after October 7.

The report was submitted by the Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, the Chairman of the Jewish Agency's Fund for Victims of Terrorism, Ayelet Nachmias Verbin, and the Director General of the Jewish Agency, Yehuda Setton.

An event was held to mark the submission of the report and was attended by victims of terror, such as Lila Talalka, whose son, Samer Talalka, was taken hostage and accidentally killed by the IDF; Meirav Ram, whose son Omri was murdered at the Nova festival; Noa Hanuka who was pregnant on October 7 and whose husband Noam was shot by terrorists and seriously wounded.

First Lady Michal Herzog said, "Meeting the families of victims of terrorism and the personal stories of people who have experienced the deepest pain and find the strength to move on are moving testimony to the resilience of Israeli society."

Doron Almog corroborated this, saying that "the Fund for Victims of Terrorism is living testimony to the mutual guarantee of the Jewish people that unites us, especially in these difficult days, when we are dealing with deep pain and loss."