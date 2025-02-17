'500 days of longing, fear, loneliness': Liri Albag demands all hostages be returned home

“Don't forget them, don't rest, don't relax until everyone is home,” former hostage Liri Albag shared in an Instagram post to mark 500 days since October 7.

Albag, an IDF surveillance soldier kidnapped from the Nahal Oz outpost on October 7, was held captive by Hamas terrorists for 477 days.

In her post, she described the mental and physical abuse she endured during her months in captivity and noted that there are still 73 hostages waiting to return home.

“500 days of uncertainty, 500 days of longing, fear, and loneliness."

"500 days of lack of movement, lack of food, no proper medical care, no daylight."

Demand to return all hostages

"500 days with no one to ask for help, no one to hear their cry,” she continued.

Albag continued stating that, knowing what these remaining hostages are currently experiencing, she demanded their immediate return. RELEASED HOSTAGE Liri Albag is reunited with loved ones at Bellinson Hospital in Petah Tikva on Saturday. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

“I was there in hell!! I was privileged to come home - to my family, to my friends, and you, the people of Israel.”

“Now you have to make sure that everyone comes back until the last minute.”