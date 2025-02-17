Family of hostage David Cunio received a sign of life

Family members of hostage David Cunio received a sign of life from a recently released hostage, Israeli media reported Monday.

Cunio was kidnapped with his family from Nir Oz on October 7. Cunio's brother, Ariel, is also being held captive by Hamas.

Cunio's wife, Sharon, and their daughters, Emma and Yuli, were kidnapped on October 7 as well and were returned to Israel after 52 days in the first hostage-ceasefire agreement in November 2023.

On October 7, terrorists burned down the Cunio family home. Cunio escaped the house with his daughter Yuli and was captured by terrorists. David and Ariel Cunio (credit: Canva, Hostages Families Forum)

Silvia Cunio, David and Ariel's mother, told Walla that she felt "great joy," after hearing the sign of life, which is the first such status indication received since the 52 days after he was taken hostage, when Sharon relayed news of him.

Other signs of life

So far, signs of life have been received from the released hostages, including Segev Kalfon, Yosef Haim Ohana, Elia Cohen, Alon Ohel, Nimrod Cohen, Elkana Bohbot, and Gali and Ziv Berman.

Except for Elia Cohen, all are expected to return in phase two of the deal.