Public-private partnership aims to drive rehabilitation in Israel's North

A new national headquarters for coordination between the public and private sectors on rebuilding the North was launched on Monday, the Finance Ministry announced.

The headquarters will be a joint effort of the Finance Ministry, the Presidium of the Israeli Business Sector, Business Roundtable Israel, and philanthropy organizations, the ministry said.

"The business sector has a significant role in the rehabilitation of the state and the North," said Orna Kleinmann, Managing Director of SAP Labs Israel & Senior Vice President at SAP Business Technology Platform, speaking at a conference Monday at which the project was announced.

"If you want to go fast, go alone, but to go far, you need to go together. The reality in Israel requires cross-sector cooperation," she added.

While the Israel-Hamas War has presented complicated challenges, it has also created " a historic window of opportunity" for a transformation in Israel's North, said Dubi Amitai, Chairman of the Presidium of the Israeli Business Sector. Dubi Amitai, Chairman of the Presidium of the Israeli Business Sector and Accountant General Yali Rothenberg. (credit: Oz Schechter)

"Our aspiration is not merely to restore the pre-war reality but to shape a 'New North.' This is an unprecedented initiative that combines the strength of the government, the Presidency of the Business Sector, and philanthropy," he added.

"The headquarters will enable the optimal leveraging of national resources for the benefit of the entire region, laying a solid foundation for growth and establishing the North as a leading and thriving economic hub on the national opportunities map."

Accountant General Yali Rothenberg said, "We must ensure that the North returns to a path of growth, employment, and innovation."

"As part of the joint work of the national coordination headquarters, several shared goals have been defined to help create new jobs, strengthen existing businesses and social services, and encourage new investments in the North."

"In addition, the headquarters will work with government ministries to assist in integrating reservists and wounded soldiers into the workforce. Together, we will work to strengthen the North for the benefit of Israel," he added.

Smotrich welcomes project

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stressed the importance of the coordination between the public and private sector.

He welcomed the project, saying that "it reminds us all that a different way is possible. All of Israel—the private and business sectors, philanthropy, the public sector, and the government—are coming together for the North."

"In this initiative, we will continue to lead policies that will advance the North and the State of Israel to new heights."