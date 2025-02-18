Winter storm Coral: How to weather Israel's upcoming snowstorm

An extreme cold wave is expected to hit Israel as early as this coming weekend, with storm "Coral" set to be one of the most unusual weather events the country has seen in recent years.

Local councils and municipalities have already issued warnings and guidelines to help residents prepare. The public is urged to take necessary precautions by following the instructions relevant to their area.

Supplies

Stock up on essential food, drinking water, hygiene products, and basic medical supplies.

Ensure you have enough food and water at home in case severe weather prevents you from leaving.

Prepare an emergency kit with a flashlight, batteries, warm blankets, and a portable phone charger. Make sure heating is available for the elderly and infants. Snow at the Manara Lodge in the north. (credit: MANARA LODGE)

Check the safety of your electrical systems and ensure you have emergency lighting and spare batteries.

Insulation and heating

Inspect windows and doors for gaps or holes that could let in cold air, and seal them with weatherstrips if necessary.

Check the insulation in your roof and walls to ensure it is intact, as proper insulation helps maintain warmth.

Verify that your heating system is functioning properly, including heaters and air conditioners. Clean filters and contact a technician if needed.

Ensure your water heating system is working.

Make sure pipes are well-insulated to prevent freezing and bursting, using pipe insulation if necessary. If frost is expected, let hot water taps drip slightly to prevent freezing, especially in solar water heating systems, where frozen water can cause pipes to burst.

Outdoors, on rooftops and balconies

Secure antennas, solar water heaters, awnings, and any other objects on rooftops.

Clear gutters and drainage systems, especially on open balconies, ground-level areas, and underground parking lots.

Remove unsecured items that could fall from heights, such as flower pots, planters, furniture, and signs.

Cover outdoor furniture or move items to a sheltered area if possible.

Trim trees and branches near power lines in private gardens.

Report any blocked drainage openings in public areas.

Outdoor movement

During snowfall, avoid driving unless it is an emergency, and follow official guidelines.

Avoid staying under awnings, pergolas, sheds, or temporary structures with snow accumulation of 10 cm or more due to the risk of collapse. Clear access paths near your home.

Stay away from downed power lines.