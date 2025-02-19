Slain hostages Oded Lifshitz, Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas to return to Israel

The bodies of Shiri Bibas and her sons Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz, will be returned to Israel after 503 days in Hamas captivity.

The four hostages were taken by Hamas on October 7 from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yarden Bibas, the father of the Bibas children, was released alive earlier this month as part of a hostage-prisoner swap.

Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were also among the 33 names listed to be released from Hamas captivity under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal, but it was only revealed on Tuesday that they were not alive.

Following the revelation that the three were likely dead, the Bibas family released a statement saying they were in "turmoil."

On Tuesday, Hamas's deputy head in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, said the group would release the dead bodies of four Israeli hostages on Thursday. A person carries placards with pictures of Yarden Bibas, Kfir Bibas and Ariel Bibas, who have been held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, on the day of the release of hostages as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Bibas family

The family has garnered wide coverage as sons Kfir and Ariel were the youngest civilians abducted by the Gaza-based terror group.

Kfir was 9 months old and Ariel was four years old when Hamas abducted them on October 7.

Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigade claimed in November 2023, that the two brothers along with then-32-year-old mother Shiri Bibas had been killed, though the IDF never confirmed this.

Israel has not yet confirmed when the three were killed, or how. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The Hostage Family Forum said, "Shiri was a dedicated mother and accountant, known for her boundless kindness, who nurtured and cared for all the kibbutz children. She touched everyone's heart with her capacity for giving and love for others. Ariel, just four years old when kidnapped, loved Batman and playing with tractors in the garden. Baby Kfir, not even one-year-old when taken, had gorgeous red hair and a smile that could melt any person."

Oded Lifshitz

Oded Lifshitz, an 84-year-old, "was a journalist and peace activist who helped found Kibbutz Nir Oz," the Hostage Family Forum said.

"He dedicated his life to helping others and transporting sick Gazans to Israeli hospitals, and his grandchildren called him "Super Grandpa" for his wisdom and love."

Oded had an unclouded vision of what could happen if Israeli-Palestinian divisions festered to a point beyond return.

“When the Palestinians have nothing to lose, we will lose, big time,” Lifshitz wrote some years ago in Haaretz. “The question is, what do we do then?”

He was kidnapped alongside his wife, Yocheved Lifshitz, 82, from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was shot in his hand and was lying at the edge of his property the last time his wife saw him.

His wife, Yocheved, was put on the back of a motorbike and was driven to Gaza, her burning house behind her.

Yocheved Lifshitz was one of the very first hostages to be released on October 24, 2023, after 17 days. She was held separately from her husband, so was unable to give any information about his condition.

The family's abduction to Gaza

The IDF was able to confirm, after securing footage, that Shiri and her two sons were taken to Gaza alive. After being taken to Khan Yunis on October 7, they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin.

Following the release of the footage, the family said in a statement, "These videos tear our hearts out. Witnessing Shiri, Yarden, Ariel and Kfir, ripped away from their home in Nir Oz into this hellscape, feels unbearable and inhumane.

"Kidnapping children is a crime against humanity and a war crime. Ariel and Kfir are victims of monstrous evil. Our whole family has become hostages along with all the hostages.”

Dana Silberman-Sitton, the sister of Shiri Bibas, previously expressed doubts that the Bibas would be returned alive.

In an interview with KAN11 in October, Silberman-Sitton explained she told her daughter that the rumors of their relatives' deaths were true. “Maybe I also didn’t want to delude myself to avoid disappointment,” she explained.

Eylon Keshet, the cousin of Yarden Bibas, also spoke of the family’s plight. In August, he told Campaign Against Antisemitism of the struggles he explained he was “on the verge of crying any minute…it feels like torture.”