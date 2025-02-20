'I'm okay. Don't worry. I love you': Hostage Nimrod Cohen tells family through released captives

Gaza Hostage Nimrod Cohen, 20, relayed a sign of life through recently released hostages who were held with him in Hamas captivity, N12 news site reported on Wednesday.

Cohen told released hostages to tell his family, "I'm okay. Don't worry about me. I love you," according to the N12 report, which cited his father, Yehuda Cohen.

"There is no doubt—he will return," said Yehuda Cohen. "He will come back alive and well. This past week, we received signs of life from two hostages who were held with him for eight months in what are considered tolerable conditions within the tunnels.

"He is there, he is alive. I even reached out to a family member of one of the released hostages, and they passed along a brief message from him: 'He's okay, don't worry. He loves [you all].' That is the message we received from Nimrod."

"I understand that he is in good condition, he knows—and we received confirmation through debriefings with returning hostages—that he knows how to maintain a daily routine, and therefore, he knows how to keep himself together during this time. He also knows that the end is very near," Yehuda Cohen told N12. Nimrod Cohen (credit: Courtesy)

Netanyahu 'spat on the heads' of Israel's security forces

"Let me be clear about something - the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] has publicly spat on the heads of Shin Bet and Mossad, but they can't defend themselves against his attacks; only he gets to do the attacking. And now he's appointed Ron Dermer, who just three months ago was hanging around in Florida telling everyone that all our hostages are dead."

Cohen added that the fate of the hostages no longer lies in the hands of the Israeli government but that Trump and Witkoff are “basically representing us against our own government - a government that has betrayed us.”