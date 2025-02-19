Ofri Bibas says list sent by Netanyahu's office did not get family's approval

Ofri Bibas, sister of Yarden Bibas and aunt to Ariel and Kfir Bibas, took to social media to condemn the eulogizing of her sister-in-law and nephews as premature in a post to Facebook on Wednesday evening.

"The list that has already turned Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir into casualties, published by the Prime Minister's Office supposedly with the families' approval, did not even pass our approval."

"We have been waiting for 16 months for certainty that they could not give us, and now it has been determined before they are here?? Before they have been identified?? Before we are informed?"

"An entire country has become casualty officers and is knocking on our door. Shameful."

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office said in response, "This is a serious mistake in the conduct of the IDF liaison officers towards the Bibas family, which resulted from an unfortunate human error."

"The officers approved publishing the names to reporters, even though permission was not received from the family - as they were required to verify with each family according to standard procedure. In any case, at no point was an official statement published from the Prime Minister's Office with the names of the deceased hostages."

We were not informed

The Bibas family had earlier said, "Should we receive devastating news, it must come through the proper official channels after all identification procedures are completed. We ask to refrain from eulogizing our loved ones until there is confirmation following final identification."

Israel on Wednesday confirmed that the list of four slain hostages who are set to be returned to Israel on Thursday includes Shiri Bibas, her two sons Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz.