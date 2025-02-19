'It is as if I am still being held hostage,’ says freed Iair Horn on captive brother

“If my brother doesn’t get out, if the others don’t get out, it is as if I am still being held hostage,” recently freed Argentine hostage Iair Horn said in an emotional plea on Wednesday, calling for the release of his brother and other captives still held in Gaza.

In a video shared on social media by Argentina’s Ambassador to Israel, Axel Wahnish, Horn, who was held in Hamas captivity for 497 days, thanked Argentine President Javier Milei and the embassy for their efforts in securing his release but stressed that the work is not done.

Ambassador @axelwahnish visited Yair Horn in the hospital, who had been held hostage by Hamas terrorists for 497 days. pic.twitter.com/WANVsUvsZH — Rabbi Wahnish (@rabbiwahnish) February 19, 2025

“I wanted to once again express my gratitude for everything you have done to get me out of there, out of Gaza,” Horn said. “Not just for me, but for all the people, for the other Argentinians who have been kidnapped and are being held captive in the Gaza Strip, including my brother.”

Pushes for Argentine government involvement

Horn urged Milei to continue diplomatic efforts, noting the president’s close relationship with former US President Donald Trump and calling on him to leverage that connection to help free the remaining hostages. Iair Horn during the emotional reunion with his family, upon his arrival at Ichilov Hospital, February 15, 2025. (credit: Canva, MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

“I ask you once again, President Milei, and I know that you are close to President Trump—if you can speak with him, urge him to continue his efforts, convince him to ensure that everyone is returned,” he said.

Ambassador Wahnish responded to Horn’s plea, expressing hope for a swift resolution.

“May it be soon, just as we are now witnessing this miracle, that we will soon be able to embrace your brother, Eitan, and all the hostages—Argentinians and people from around the world,” Wahnish said. “Please, may it happen soon.”

Argentina has been actively working to secure the release of its nationals held by Hamas since the October 7 attack, in which dozens of foreign nationals were kidnapped. Milei has repeatedly pledged his support for Israel and engaged in diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Argentine hostages.